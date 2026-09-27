The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Sep. 27, 2026

YWCA seeks construction information

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County (“Owner”), is seeking statements of qualifications from firms to provide construction manager-at-risk services for the construction of a new multi-purpose building (the “Project) consisting primarily of wood stick-framed construction with a small masonry load-bearing multipurpose gym. If your firm is interested in being considered, please respond by submitting your statement of qualifications as instructed in Part 5 of the RFQ.

Submission/Response Deadline. By no later than 4 p.m. on the Deadline for Submitting Statements of Qualifications as set forth in the Selection Schedule of 3.C, one electronic copy of the firm’s statement of qualifications must be submitted by e-mail to:Kimberly Laudick, YWCA of Van Wert County, klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

POSTED: 09/27/26 at 8:36 pm. FILED UNDER: News