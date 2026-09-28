Halloween magic coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

This October, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is getting a little spooky, and very magical. Haunted Illusions, starring master illusionist David Caserta, takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 17. Presented by Cooper Farms, this show brings magic, comedy, and Halloween fun to Van Wert.

Caserta creates and performs original illusions that will have audiences watching people levitate, disappear, and reappear before their eyes. He has appeared on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and his show invites audience members to join in the fun.

“We love bringing more shows to the Niswonger that families can experience together,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “Haunted Illusions gives everyone a chance to share a few laughs, be truly amazed, and make a fun Halloween memory right here in Van Wert.”

Haunted Illusions will take over the NPAC stage on October 17. Photos submitted

The fun begins before the curtain rises. Thanks to Cooper Farms, guests can enjoy face painting and balloon animals in the lobby before the show. Van Wert LIVE is grateful to Cooper Farms for presenting Haunted Illusions and helping make the evening even more memorable for families.

Planning to bring the whole crew? Two Family 4-Pack options are available: four tickets in the left or right mezzanine for $99 total, or four tickets in the center mezzanine for $120 total. Both prices include fees, and the packs can be purchased online or through the Niswonger Box Office.