It’s Homecoming Week in Van Wert

Submitted information

Van Wert High School Student Council has announced this year’s Homecoming Court and schedule of events.

The 2026 Homecoming Court includes freshmen attendants Carlie Harris and Kayden Calayo; sophomore attendants Ruby Dicke and Kazmyn Moynihan; junior attendants Ely Chery and David Rice; senior queen candidates Jazzlyn Florence, Leah Krites, and Lizzie Spath, and senior king candidates Owen Bates, Noah Hillery, and Ben Verville.

Van Wert High School’s 2026 Homecoming Court is pictured above. Front row: Carlie Harris, Ruby Dicke, Leah Krites, Jazzlyn Florence, Lizzie Spath, and Ely Chery. Back row: Kayden Calayo, Kazmyn Moynihan, Noah Hillery, Ben Verville, Owen Bates, and David Rice. Photo submitted

Homecoming festivities will begin with the annual parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30. The parade will travel from the corner of Sycamore and Jefferson to Fountain Park. The traditional Powder Puff game will follow at Eggerss Stadium. Presale tickets are available at Van Wert High School for $1, or admission will be $2 at the gate.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Eggerss Stadium, with the 2026 Homecoming Queen and King announced prior to the football game against St. Marys Memorial. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Homecoming week will conclude with the homecoming dance for all Van Wert High School students at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, at the high school.