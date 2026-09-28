New jobs coming to Antwerp

VW independent staff

A state approved tax break will help create a substantial number of new jobs in Antwerp.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority gave the green light to an eight-year, 1.437 percent Job Creation Tax Credit for Canadian-based Polyethics Industries Inc. The company expects to create 250 full-time-equivalent positions, generating $12 million in new annual payroll by Dec. 31, 2030, in the village of Antwerp.

Polyethics/EcoPoly is described as a leader in manufacturing plastics from 100 percent recycled materials that are compostable, degradable and/or recyclable. The company produces garbage bags, agricultural plastics, food packaging, and industrial packaging for mostly private label customers. The proposed project involves establishing the company’s first U.S. operations, siting a new manufacturing facility in the midwest as major private label customers have significantly increased demand.