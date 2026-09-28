The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2026

NWC golf champions!

Members of Lincolnview’s golf team are smiling after winning the NWC tournament at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Monday. As a team, the Lancers shot a 324 and edged Columbus Grove by a single stroke, giving the program back-to-back conference titles. Bosten Bailey and Seth Brant each shot a 87, Jacob Geier had an 81 and Aiden Milligan fired an 87. Bailey and Brant both earned first team All-NWC honors, Geier was named second team All-NWC and Milligan and Marshall Hammons were named honorable mention All-NWC. In addition, head coach Brett Hammons was named Coach of the Year. Photo submitted

POSTED: 09/28/26 at 8:25 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports