NWC golf champions!

Members of Lincolnview’s golf team are smiling after winning the NWC tournament at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Monday. As a team, the Lancers shot a 324 and edged Columbus Grove by a single stroke, giving the program back-to-back conference titles. Bosten Bailey and Seth Brant each shot a 87, Jacob Geier had an 81 and Aiden Milligan fired an 87. Bailey and Brant both earned first team All-NWC honors, Geier was named second team All-NWC and Milligan and Marshall Hammons were named honorable mention All-NWC. In addition, head coach Brett Hammons was named Coach of the Year. Photo submitted