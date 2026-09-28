Prep roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Girls golf

Custer’s season ends

FINDLAY — Lincolnview’s Grace Custer shot a 111 and finished her high school golf career at the Division II districts at Sycamore Springs Golf Course on Monday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Van Wert 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 6-5 with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-20 win over Van Wert on Monday.

Crestview’s Delanie Balliet, Nora Perkins, Kaylee Owens and Kinley Crider combined for 14 aces. Kaci Gregory had six kills, Perkins had 11 assists, Balliet had six digs and Alecta Baxter had three blocks.

Van Wert’s statistics were not immediately available.

Van Wert (1-12) will host Division VI No. 1 Parkway tonight, while Crestview will entertain Delphos Jefferson.

Soccer

Allen East 4 Crestview 0

HARROD — The Lady Knights were shut out by Allen East 4-0 on Monday. Evie Williman had five shots on goal for Crestview. Ella Lamb had a shot on goal and seven saves.

Crestview (1-7-1) will play at Ottoville today.