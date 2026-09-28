Random Thoughts: Hammons and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around an impressive feat by a local coach, WBL football standings, a Week No. 8 matchup, a possible GMC title game, Marion Local, Ohio State and a sign the world may be coming to an end.

Champs and honors x2

How many coaches can claim they led two teams in different sports to conference championships and earned Coach of the Year honors in both sports in the same calendar year? Just one that I know of.

Brett Hammons led Lincolnview to an NWC boys basketball championship this past February and he was named NWC Coach of the Year. Now, Hammons has led the Lancer boys golf team to an NWC championship and garnered Coach of the Year honors.

Congratulations to Coach Hammons and the Lancers!

WBL

This surprises me a little. In the Western Buckeye League standings, just three teams have overall winning records, 6-0 Celina, 6-0 Ottawa-Glandorf and 4-2 Van Wert. Three other teams are 3-3 – Shawnee, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial, while the remaining four are under .500.

I’ll say this – Wapakoneta is the best 3-3 team you’ll see this season.

Week No. 8

WBL football fans are peeking ahead to Week No. 9, when Ottawa-Glandorf hosts Celina. On paper, it looks like the WBL championship game and know knows, it very well may be.

However, the week before, the Titans will host Van Wert. Realistically, the Cougars are out of the WBL title race (3-2 WBL), but Van Wert could have a say in who wins the league championship. Plus, let’s not forget that over the last eight seasons, seven of the games between the Cougars and Titans have been close, competitive games, regardless of records.

GMC title game?

The Green Meadows Conference title game could be this Friday night, as Fairview (5-1, 3-0 GMC) hosts defending champion Paulding (5-1, 3-0 GMC).

The two teams are tied for first. After Friday, Paulding has games left against Edgerton (0-6), Hicksville (0-6) and Tinora (2-4). In fairness, Tinora has played a brutal schedule. Fairview has Antwerp (3-3), Edgerton (0-6) and Wayne Trace (4-2) left after Friday. Don’t count out the Raiders – they could have a say-so in the GMC title race. However, this Friday’s winner between Paulding and Fairview will be in the driver’s seat.

Marion Local

The Flyers will close the regular season with games against Minster (6-0) and Coldwater (5-1), and Marion Local will almost certainly be the No. 1 seed in Division VII, Region 28, which means an opening round bye. With all due respect to all the other teams in the region, Marion Local’s first playoff game or two could seem like a breather after playing in a balanced MAC and closing the season with two powerhouses.

OSU

While watching Saturday’s game against Illinois, I reached this conclusion, and I’m sure I’m not alone – right now, Ohio State is a good, maybe a very good team, but not a great team.

On offense, outside of Jeremiah Smith, who’s the home run threat? Could it be Legend Bey? Maybe, but for whatever reason, he’s not playing. I thought Chris Henry Jr. would play a much bigger role at wideout but that’s not happening, at least right now. On defense, the line and linebackers aren’t special. They’re average to slightly above average but that’s about it. Obviously, the defense from the past two seasons was special, so it’s not fair to compare.

Iowa, Indiana and USC are on tap in October. Those will be three big challenges.

NFL

Is the apocolpyse here?

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1. The Minnesota Vikings, who were expected to stuggle this year, are 3-0, while the LA Chargers are 0-3.

It’s a long season, but no one expected any of that.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.