Real estate transfers 9/21-9/25/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between September 21-25, 2026.

Estate of Judith Jester to Shari A. Potter – Delphos inlots, lot 1104.

Nicholas D. Cox, Jeremy Cox to Christina M. Craig – Van Wert inlots, lot 115.

Corbin M. Mobley, Lorissa Vibbert, Lorissa Mobley to Reigle Development LLC – Glenmore inlots, lot 29.

Brandon T. Fetzer, Megan A. Fetzer to Jaqueline Avelar Rosas – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 89-2.

Cathy L. Geib to Melissa Louise Mace – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Timothy L. Germann, Lisa Germann, Jerry L. Germann, Linda Germann, Lisa M. Germann to Timothy L. Germann, Jerry L. Germann – Van Wert inlots, lot 4205.

Estate of James R. Clark to James R. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement, James R. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement TR, Kimberly K. Grubaugh TR, Aaron M. Baker TR – a portion of Section 36 in Union Township; a portion of Section 36 in Union Township; a portion of Section 36 in Union Township.

Estate of Martha J. Clark to James R. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement, James R. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement TR, Kimberly K. Grubaugh TR, Aaron M. Baker TR – a portion of Section 15 in Union Township; a portion of Section 15 in Union Township; a portion of Section 33 in Union Township; a portion of Section 36 in Union Township; a portion of Section 36 in Union Township; a portion of Section 36 in Union Township.

Estate of Kenneth E. Hill to James A. Hill – Scott outlots, lot 45.

Claudine Hawk LLC to Shaun Hawk, Stacy Hawk – a portion of Section 17 in Jennings Township.

Richard A. Stegaman, Richard A. Stegaman ATTY, Christine Davis ATTY to Richard A. Stegaman Irrevocable Trust, Richard A. Stegaman Irrevocable Trust TR, Christine Davis TR, Carla Welfle TR – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 309-3; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 309-4; Van Wert outlots, lot 72-1.

Ashton M. Moore, Madison Moore to Cathy Geib – Van Wert inlots, lot 2113; lot 2114.

Michael D. Dennis to Branden G. Hammons – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

Brandon M. Speaks to Anthony Wojcik – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 120.

Kyle Alan Scheidt, Jama Scheidt to Caitlin Miller, Joshua Miller – Van Wert inlots, lot 4280.

Marvin J. Woodruff, Patricia S. Woodruff to Woodruff Irrevocable Trust, Woodruff Irrevocable Trust TR, Benjamin R. Woodruff TR – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 39-1.

Samuel Carter, Karen Wise, Matthew Carter, Gail Eibling, Mary Champion, Todd Wise, Ashli Carter, Gregory Eibling to Gregory Eibling, Gail Eibling – a portion of Section 30 in Ridge Township.

Mary Jo Duncan to Danielle J. Duncan, Jennifer L. Lilley – Delphos inlots, lot 976.

Robert B. Renner Family Trust, Robert B. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Family Trust TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Dennis Renner TR, Loise M. Renner Family Trust, Loise M. Renner Family Trust to BA Renner Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

KC Reindeer Farm LLC, Carol J. Renner to BA Renner Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Ridge Road Kids LLC to BA Renner Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Robert B. Renner Family Trust, Robert B. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Family Trust TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Dennis Renner TR, Loise M. Renner Family Trust, Loise M. Renner Family Trust to BA Renner Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

KC Reindeer Farms LLC, Carol J. Renner to BA Renner Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Robert B. Renner Family Trust, Robert B. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Family Trust TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Dennis Renner TR, Loise M. Renner Family Trust, Loise M. Renner Family Trust to CK Renner Farms II LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

KC Reindeer Farm LLC, Carol J. Renner to CK Renner Farms II LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Ridge Road Kids LLC to CK Renner Farms II LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Robert B. Renner Family Trust, Robert B. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Family Trust TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Dennis Renner TR, Loise M. Renner Family Trust, Loise M. Renner Family Trust to Matthew G. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

KC Reindeer Farm LLC, Carol J. Renner to Matthew G. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Ridge Road Kids LLC to Matt G. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Robert B. Renner Family Trust, Robert B. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Family Trust TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Dennis Renner TR, Loise M. Renner Family Trust, Loise M. Renner Family Trust to Glen L. Renner, Stephanie E. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

KC Reindeer Farm LLC, Carol J. Renner to Glen L. Renner, Stephanie E. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Ridge Road Kids LLC to Glen L. Renner, Stephanie E. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Martha J. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement, Martha J. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement TR, Kimberly K. Grubaugh TR, Aaron M. Baker TR to Kimberly Fruchey-Grubaugh Living Trust, Kimberly Fruchey-Grubaugh Living Trust TR, John E. Grubaugh TR – a portion of Section 15 in Union Township; a portion of Section 15 in Union Township.

Martha J. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement, Martha J. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement TR, James R. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement, James R. Clark Family Living Trust Agreement TR, Kimberly K. Grubaugh TR, Aaron M. Baker TR to Kimberly K. Fruchey-Grubaugh Living Trust, Kimberly K. Fruchey-Grubaugh Living Trust, John E. Grubaugh TR – a portion of Section 36 in Union Township.

MJW Farms LLC to Michael S. Welker, Ruth I. Welker – a portion of Section 23 in York Township.

Joseph T. Frank, Kayla N. Frank to Brayden Evans – Middle Point inlots, lot 278.

Daniel R. Arant, Caitlyn J. Arant to Daniel R. Arant, Caitlyn J. Arant – Delphos subdivisions, lot 85-7.

Brent D. Brown, Rebecca J. Brown to Brant Richardson, Kylee Reno – a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township.

Jeremy D. Buchner, Jeremy D. Buechner ATTY, Lisa Renée Knoch ATTY to Debra A. Buechner – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 256-1; Van Wert inlots, lot 3418; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 254-1; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 255-1.

Ashley E. Saam to Joseph T. Frank, Kayla Frank – a portion of Section 10 in Harrison Township.

Christina M. Craig to Megan Cox, Evan Cox – Van Wert inlots, lot 115.