VWCF grant enables YMCA to expand swim lessons

Free YMCA swimming lessons are available for up to 30 people, thanks to a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

A generous grant will be put to good use, with the money going toward local swimming lessons.

The YMCA of Van Wert County has received additional funding from the Van Wert County Foundation to expand its water safety and swim instruction programs, building on the success of a previous $5,000 grant received through the Ohio Department of Health.

The additional funding will allow the YMCA to provide free water safety education and swim instruction to up to 30 additional community members who meet program eligibility requirements.

The original Ohio Department of Health grant was made available to YMCAs across Ohio, and the YMCA of Van Wert County was selected as one of the recipients. The funding is specifically intended to provide water safety and swim instruction opportunities to youth and adults who may face financial barriers to participating in these programs.

Eligibility may include individuals who meet the income requirements for financial assistance through the YMCA. In addition, an entire swim class or summer camp swim class may qualify when at least 90 percent of participants meet scholarship eligibility requirements or are enrolled in publicly funded child care.

“Water safety is an important life skill, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue expanding access to swim instruction in our community,” said Hugh Kocab, CEO of the YMCA of Van Wert County. “This funding allows us to reach individuals and families who may otherwise have difficulty accessing swim lessons and water safety education.”

Grant funds may be used to provide swim instruction and water safety education at no cost to eligible participants. The YMCA encourages individuals who believe they or someone they know may qualify to reach out and learn more about available opportunities.

For more information or to inquire about eligibility and class availability, contact Martha at martha@vwymca.org or Amy at amy@vwymca.org, or call 419.203.1401.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is committed to providing programs and opportunities that strengthen the community and help individuals develop a healthy spirit, mind and body.