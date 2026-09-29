Arnold Patrick “Pat” Horton

Arnold Patrick “Pat” Horton, 77, of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2026, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on November 26, 1948, in Jacksonville, Florida and was the son of Arnold Gray Horton and Sophie (Deleon) Horton, who both preceded him in death.

Arnold “Pat” Horton

Pat is survived by one daughter, Nicole (Richard) Bright of Van Wert, and two sons, Zachary Horton of Van Wert, Ohio and Kevin Horton of Vancouver, Washington; four grandchildren, Rikki (Carly) Covarrubias, Sean (Autumn) Bright, and Lola and Bailey Horton; five great-grandchildren, Ulrick and Tessa Covarrubias, Bodhi Bright, and Ares and Evaliyanna Stripe. Pat is also survived by two brothers, John (Janice) Horton of Chula Vista, California and James Horton, and a sister Norio Sasaki of California.

He worked in the construction industry on various jobs and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kittyhawk as a cook during the Vietnam War.

A private memorial service will take place for Pat in San Diego with full military honors rendered.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.