Beautiful night for Harvest Moon Festival

VW independent staff/submitted information

It was a perfect night, complete with an actual Harvest Moon no less, for Main Street Van Wert’s Harvest Moon Festival. Saturday’s annual event brought the community together for an evening filled with live music, family activities, market vendors, food and drink trucks, and fun in downtown Van Wert.

The festival featured a variety of activities and entertainment for attendees of all ages. Families enjoyed attractions including mechanical bull riding, face painting, and pumpkin painting, while the market vendors and food and drink trucks provided plenty of opportunities to shop local and enjoy a variety of food and drinks.

Music was also a highlight of the evening, with performances by Andi Jo Taylor and Chase’n Tyler, who helped create an exciting atmosphere throughout the festival.

Among other things, those who attended the Harvest Moon Festival were able to enjoy live music. Photo submitted

Attendees also enjoyed a car show and the opportunity to gather with friends, family, and members of the community.

Main Street Van Wert officials extended a special thank you to all of the volunteers who helped make the event possible. Their time, effort, and dedication played an important role in creating a successful festival.

A sincere thank you also went out to all of the market vendors and food and drink truck vendors who participated and helped bring the event to life.

“Events like the Harvest Moon Festival are a wonderful way to bring our community together and showcase our downtown,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “We are grateful to everyone who came out and supported the event.”

Price also like to expressed appreciation to all of the Harvest Moon Festival sponsors, whose generous support help make community events like this possible.

He said Main Street Van Wert looks forward to continuing to create opportunities for the community to gather, celebrate, and support local businesses throughout the year.