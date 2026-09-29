Hall of Fame class…

Delphos St. John’s celebrated it’s 22nd Class of Hall of Fame Inductees this past weekend. Pictured above (left to right) are the Class of 2026 inductees: Mandy (Unterbrink) Weimerskirch, Class of 2002; Jeff Rode, Class of 1984; Scott M. Elwer, Class 1992, and Mark Welcome, Class of 1978. Applications for the 2027 Class of Hall of Fame nominations are now being accepted. Additional information may be found on the school website at www.delphosstjohns.org, by emailing advancement@delphosstjohns.org, or by calling 419.692.5371 ext. 1002. Photo submitted