Knights to face Delphos Jefferson

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — It’s well known that the Crestview Knights have played a challenging schedule this fall. The Knights (1-6, 1-2 NWC) have lost six games to teams with a combined record of 23-7.

This week, Crestview will face 3-3 (0-3 NWC) Delphos Jefferson, a team that has greatly improved from last season.

The Crestview Knights will try to make it four straight wins over Delphos Jefferson. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

After an 0-3 start, the Knights made some changes to the lineup and inserted some younger players on the field. Head coach Cole Harting says despite a 1-2 record since then, he’s pleased with what he’s seen.

“We are gaining a lot of experience from our younger guys,” Harting said. “They have continued to show improvement from week to week and that is what we need to see.”

Defensively, Harting cited the recent play of defensive lineman Kale Lichtensteiger (6-0, 210 senior) and Denver McDougall (6-5, 220 senior).

“Those guys have done a great job of bringing the energy and have executed their assignments very well,” Harting said.

The Wildcats got off to a 3-0 start, including a 21-20 upset of Paulding in Week 3, which remains as the only loss this season by the Panthers. The three wins equaled the number of wins by the program over the past three seasons combined. Since the 3-0 start, Delphos Jefferson has lost three straight, 28-24 to Fort Loramie, 49-7 to Bluffton and 43-6 to Columbus Grove, three teams with a combined record of 15-3. Despite the recent losses, Harting said he’s impressed by the Wildcats.

“They have been very young the past few seasons,” Harting explained. “I thought they showed a lot of improvement last season despite their record. Those young players are now experienced and are making key contributions to their team.”

“They have really good size and athleticism at a bunch of positions,” he continued. “Defensively, they are stout up front and do a nice job tackling and stopping the run. Offensively, they have a lot of very good skill players that have shown the ability to be very explosive. We will need to come out and match their physicality and create explosive plays to put ourselves in position to win the game.”

Delphos Jefferson head coach Allan Pohlman did not respond to requests for comment.

Crestview won last year’s game 35-0 and has won three straight against the Wildcats. Delphos Jefferson’s last win came during the 2022 season, 21-7.