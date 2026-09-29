Noise ordinances to be discussed further

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After weeks of discussion and multiple revisions, a pair of noise ordinances may or may not be approved at the next meeting of Van Wert City Council.

One ordinance amends existing city laws regarding noise and traffic, while the other pertains to noise in general. Both were introduced by Councilman At-Large Hall Block, who chairs council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee and both had their second reading during Monday night’s council meeting.

Councilman At-Large Hall Block has introduced amendments to one noise ordinance and introduced a new noise ordinance. VW independent file photo

Here are the proposed amendments contained in the traffic noise ordinance, which had its second reading at Monday night’s meeting.

It adds powered scooter, truck, semi-trailer and recreational vehicles to the list of motorized vehicles.

It states no one shall intentionally excessively rev an engine, create excessive exhaust noise, engine brake or Jake brake unless use of the braking device is necessary to avoid a collision or keep the vehicle under control, cause tire squealing, accelarate or decelerate for the purpose of creating noise, cause repeated backfiring, or operate a vehicle in a manner intended or attract attention through excessive noise.

Noise plainly audible to an ordinary person at a distance greater than 200 feet from the vehicle shall be considered evidence of a violation.

No person shall operate a sound amplification device in a motor vehicle plainly audible beyond 100 feet between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The proposed amendment also spells out what may be considered as evidence if a minor misdemeanor citation is issued.

The amendment would also remove a portion of the existing ordinance, Chapter 72.15. In a nutshell, it states no one should start a vehicle that is stopped or parked until movement can be made with reasonable safety. It also states before backing, operators of vehicles shall give ample warning, and while backing they shall exercise vigilance not to injure person or property on the street or highway.

The second ordinance is new and somewhat lengthy. It spells out what’s prohibited, exceptions, possible penalties and more. It can be found here.

Both ordinances will be the subject of further discussion at a special Council of the Whole meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Monday, October 12, in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building. It’s not known if they’ll be tabled for more revisions or will move on to a third and final reading.