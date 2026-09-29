OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 6

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COLUMBUS — Week 6 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the sixth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-Through six weeks, it seems apparent that if Wayne Trace senior running back Carter Baumle has a big game, the 4-2 Raiders are winning. In their 4 wins, Baumle has a combined 686 yards and 14 TDs on 51 carries (13.5 ypc) and in the two losses, just 109 yards and zero TDs on 29 totes. The senior’s 217 yards and four rushing scores led a 56-13 week six win over Edgerton.

-Wapakoneta quarterback Daron Houser completed 5 of 8 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding 153 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the running game in a 35-13 win over Van Wert. Trent Lisi of Wapakoneta made three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 35-13 win over Van Wert.

-One of the most stunning turnarounds has happened in Ottawa where the 6-0 Ottawa-Glandorf Titans have followed up an 0-10 2024 season where they did not score more than 28 points and lost nine of 10 games by 14 points or more with an unbeaten start to 2026, scoring an average of 39.2 ppg and only one win by fewer than 17 points.

-Oscar Salsburey of Ottawa-Glandorf carried the ball 15 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-28 win over St. Marys, keeping the Titans unbeaten.

-Noah Talmadge of Celina ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 49-14 win over Kenton to bring the Bulldogs record to 6-0.

-Kei Lasenby of Shawnee carried the ball 11 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 41-20 win over Defiance.

-Carter Lester of Lima Central Catholic ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in a 42-7 win over Fort Loramie to stay unbeaten.

-Miles McDorman of Allen East had 15 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Crestview.

-Parker Lovell of Bluffton ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in a 61 -0 win over Spencerville. Lovell now has 20 touchdowns on the season.

-Shelby’s Michael Shepherd led the Whippets to a 54-0 MOAC football win over River Valley by completing 14-of-16 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns while running for 48 yards and two more scores. Brady Bowman caught seven passes for 90 yards and a TD while Kayden Paz added three catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Griffin Yeager had a 55-yard touchdown catch. Gavin Baker ran for 48 yards and a TD and Bowman added six rushing yards and a score for a solid all-around game for the Whippets. Brady McQuillen, Casyn Koch and Trent Rodman all had interceptions on defense in the shutout.

-It’s not often that a 13-carry, 185-yard, five-TD performance could hurt a player’s yards per carry average, but Liberty Center senior Garrison Kruse slightly dropped his gaudy 17.3 ypc average entering Friday (36 carries, 623 yards) with his showing in a 38-6 win at rival Patrick Henry. The all-Ohio Tiger star now has 808 yards and 16 TDs on 49 carries (16.5 ypc) as LC won its 20th straight game and 50th straight regular-season game.-Canton McKinley’s running back Kyelin West put on an amazing performance, scoring four touchdowns to help his team crush Uniontown Green 35-0 in their Federal League matchup. Even more impressive, this is the third game in a row West has scored four touchdowns, showing just how dominant he’s been lately.

-Worthington Kilbourne’s Jackson Szabo continued his outstanding play vs Delaware passing for 330 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, while adding 14 carriers for 96 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns for the 38-7 victory to improve the Wolves to (6-0) on the season.

-After being named Homecoming King, Huntington’s Frankie Hirsch put together a sizzling night throwing for 214 yards with three TDs and ran for 124 yards and another score as Huntington defeated Southeastern 47-24. Gordon Cyrus tallied 122 yards and a touchdown for the Huntsmen while Junior McDonald caught two TD passes and ran for another. Southeastern’s Brayden Burns and Landen Smith accounted for the Panthers’ three touchdowns for 165 yards. Smith broke the Southeastern record for receiving yards, crossing 1,000 for the season. With the win, Huntington keeps pace with Unioto to lead the SVC at 3-0.

-Steubenville Catholic Central quarterback Matty Jones had a career-high four touchdown passes in a 47-24 homecoming night win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday night. Daveon Thorn and Rahim Mitchell each had a receiving touchdown and kick return score for the Crusaders. D-lineman Nate Irvin had two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass bat down on defense.

-Waverly senior quarterback Gunnar Myers passed for six touchdowns in his team’s 49-0 win over the visiting Oak Hill Oaks. Myers was efficient, completing 11-of-14 passes for 279 yards. More than half of his 11 passes went for touchdowns. The leading receiver was senior Trae Perry, who had four receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

-Leipsic improved to 6-0 with a 47-10 win over Ada. Marc Kirkendall completed 17 of 19 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Grady Bryan had six catches for 118 yards and a TD, Marquise Williams added three receptions for 95 yards and a score, and Avery Paris caught four passes for 54 yards and a TD. Aaron Hazelton rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown, while Williams added 55 yards and a score on seven carries. Kirkendall became the school’s career passing leader in Friday’s 47-10 win over Ada. Kirkendall broke Dylan Schroeder’s previous record of 6,929 yards on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Colin Niese in the second quarter. He now has 7,130 career passing yards and 68 touchdowns. Kirkendall has thrown for 1,553 yards and 20 touchdowns this season for 6-0 Leipsic.

-Nolan Buirley ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and caught seven passes for 96 yards and a score as Big Walnut rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Ironton 47-40 in overtime at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Buirley, who will play linebacker at Northwestern, played sparingly on defense Friday but was inserted late in the game. He had a sack in overtime and had a hand in the game’s final play, pressuring Ironton quarterback Wyatt Wolfe. Wolfe stepped up to avoid the pressure and had the ball batted out of his hand by Big Walnut’s Jackson Bowers on fourth down. Big Walnut quarterback Eli Stumpf, a Michigan State recruit, completed 25-of-30 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and two scores on 11 carries.

-The South Point Pointers captured a 30-24 Ohio Valley Conference victory on Friday night at Fairland, defeating the host Dragons for the first time since 2015 – and starting a season 5-1 for the first time since 1995. Landon Vance rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, while Davon Lewis made two receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. Vance also had a receiving touchdown, as fellow senior running back Robert Napier notched 106 yards on 11 carries.

-Junior Roman Garr threw for 300 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 48-31 win for Colerain vs Oak Hills. Aaron Jacobs caught 9 passes for 114 yards and a TD in the win. Allen Brown Jr and DeMonnie Dawson both had 2 interceptions on the night. Oak Hill running back Anquan Evans ran for 144 yards and 3 TDs in the loss.

-Tri-Village moves to 6-0 after a 61-0 trouncing of Mississinawa Valley. Brecken Gray was 11-12 for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win while Ryker Marshall and Staley Colston ran for 2 TDs on the ground. Wide reciever Griffin Richards caught 2 TD passes on the night. Defensive back Aaron Burner returned a interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

-Ansonia piled up 435 yards of rushing offense to destroy Twin Valley South 70-0. Jake Pierre did the heavy damage, rushing 9 times for 128 yards and 4 TDs while Austin Tobe ran for 76 more yards and 2 TDs. Ansonia is 5-1 on the season.

-Mansfield Senior’s JoJo Butler led the Tygers to a 32-27 OCC football win over Lexington with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on just two carries, one included a 53-yard fake punt run. David Phillips III threw for 63 yards including a 56-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Taylor with less than a minute on the clock for the eventual game-winning score. Jeffery Lee added 93 yards rushing on 16 carries while Braylon Fletcher ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Ross and Emaj Parks both picked off passes to lead the defense.

-Crestview’s Carson Keener led the Cougars to a 47-7 nonconference football win over Springfield Catholic Central by throwing for 153 yards and a touchdown while little brother Camden Keener caught seven passes for 104 yards and a score. Wyatt Barber ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Sandvik added two carries for 23 yards and two scores. Colten Ernandes drilled two field goals of 29 and 31 yards and Montgomery Cline recorded a safety for a solid three-phase victory for the Cougars.

-Clear Fork’s Marcus Hoeflich led the Colts to a 21-7 MOAC victory over Marion Harding by running for 163 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while Trey Sellers ran for 158 yards and a score on 18 carries to make a dominant 1-2 punch. Alex Schlosser added 17 yards and a score as the Colts piled up 389 rushing yards on the night.

-Madison’s Daniel Norris led the Rams to a 21-7 OCC football victory over Ashland with two catches for 33 yards and a touchdowns and also added a 64-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to provide the special teams play of the game. Carson Cook completed 6-of-15 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and Damarrion Lloyd added 13 carries for 55 yards and a score. Zaydien Longboat carried the ball 16 times for 118 yards and Camden Moysi made the plays of the game on defense with two interceptions to give Madison its first win over Ashland since 2014 and their first win at Ashland since 2005.

-Ontario’s Sean Tanner led the Warriors to a 42-28 MOAC football win over Pleasant by completing 13-of-24 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 15 yards and a score while adding five tackles and an interception on defense in his best game in an Ontario uniform. Tre Flowler caught five passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns while Trindon Flenoury added three catches for 112 yards and a TD and Cardae Brown caught four passes for 31 yards. Max Ciroli had a big day running the football with 178 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Gavin Miller led the Warriors defensively with 15 tackles and two tackles for loss while Maddix Smith had 10 tackles with two TFLs.

-Plymouth’s Lincoln Distl led the Big Red to a 48-36 win over Chalker in 8-man football with 193 rushing yards on 28 carries with four touchdowns while Isaiah Miller ran for 42 yards on seven carries with a score and caught two passes for 49 yards and two TDs and picked off two passes on defense and Weston Kamann ran for 15 yards on eight carries and completed 5-of-9 passes for 89 yards and two scores. Keegan Beverly caught three passes for 40 yards and picked off a pass on defense in the win.

-Highland’s Kane Stover ran for 143 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns, plus made 12 tackles on defense in a 24-21 win over Galion.

-Elgin’s Abram Norton scored four touchdowns and ran 30 times for 187 yards in a 38-22 win over Upper Scioto Valley.

-Mount Gilead’s Kaden St. Clair recorded 17 tackles and five tackles for loss in a 21-12 loss to Fredericktown.

-The Athens Bulldogs defeated the visiting Warren Warriors on Friday night in a non-league game, winning their fourth consecutive game and raising their record to 5-1. Tyriq Cunningham had eight receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns, along with a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown, while quarterback Briar Thomas completed 12-of-16 passes for 204 yards with those four TDs to Cunningham. Thomas also rushed three times for 60 yards and a score.

-The undefeated Nelsonville-York Buckeyes captured their 21st consecutive regular-season victory on Friday night, blanking the visiting Meigs Marauders 42-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt. Quarterback Cameron Sullivan completed 13-of-18 passes for 147 yards with four touchdowns, while Walker Stone carried 11 times for 123 yards and made four receptions for 69 yards with two touchdowns. He also made an interception on defense. Isaac Speelman had 10 tackles including two quarterback sacks.

-For the sixth consecutive game, the undefeated Symmes Valley Vikings vanquished an opponent with a full second-half running clock – defeating the Franklin Furnace Green Bobcats on Thursday night 62-6 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener. The Vikings, for the second consecutive game, scored at least 48 first-quarter points – and scored the most points for a single half (62) and single game (62) all season. Bronx Carpenter completed exactly 10-of-12 passes for the second straight game, and this time threw for 344 yards with six touchdowns. The junior standout quarterback has now completed 108-of-142 passes with 31 touchdowns for the season, with already 1,965 passing yards. Against Green, Carpenter completed passes to seven separate receivers, including to top target and fellow junior Jackson Fields – for four receptions and 153 yards and two touchdowns. Fields now has 40 receptions for 839 yards and 13 touchdowns, as he has caught at least three passes for 35 yards with one touchdown in every game. Symmes Valley sophomore placekicker Miguel Ferreira, after three straight games of making 6-of-6 extra points and 7-of-8 in the opening two weeks, went 8-of-9 against Green – missing only his final attempt. The Vikings are now 6-0 for the second straight season, and are now 14-2 in their last 16 regular-season games. They play host to Pike Eastern on Friday night, as the Eagles are the four-time defending SOC I champions – having won the past three league titles outright.

-Q’Moni Bankhead of Gamble Montessori was 12-of-20 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns while rushing seven times for 112 yards and another touchdown in a 34-6 win over Woodward. He also had a sack and fumble recovery on defense.

-Lucas Cannady of St. Bernard-Elmwood Place threw for 265 yards and a touchdown and ran for 189 yards and three more scores in a tough 38-36 loss to Summit Country Day.

-Jordan Davis of Anderson hauled in eight passes for 177 yards and an 80-yard touchdown in a 58-14 blowout at Milford.

-Thomas George of St. Xavier, in his first start at quarterback, led the Bombers to a monumental win at Elder by throwing for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

-Hunter McLaughlin of Moeller, a sophomore quarterback, torched La Salle in one half of play, going 14-of-18 for 239 yards and three touchdowns in an eventual 45-0 win.

-Callan Polland of Turpin hauled in five receptions, including all four of Turpin’s passing scores, for 169 yards in Turpin’s 55-19 win against West Clermont.

-Owen Scalf of Anderson had a 26-for-30 night with 433 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-14 win at Milford.

-Rossford quarterback Jackson Drusback accounted for 326 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs took out host Maumee, 33-21. Drusback passed for 185 yards on 15-of-24 passing with a pair of scores and added 141 yards on 20 rushes and another TD. It was Rossford’s first win over the Panthers since 2007, breaking an eight-game losing streak in which they were out-scored 384-138.

-Maumee quarterback Keaton McCullough threw for 261 yards on 19-of-32 passing and two touchdowns in the Panthers 33-21 loss to Rossford.

-Kam Stout, wide receiver from Claymont High School, set a new school record for punt return touchdowns this season. He scored three punt-return touchdowns this year, breaking the 1998 record held by Brenton Bananno.

-St. Ignatius’s wide receiver Billy Cole caught just three passes but racked up 104 yards, including one incredible 85-yard touchdown reception that helped the Wildcats crush Benedictine 42-6.

-The Brody Gibbs-to-Garrett Brewer connection was alive and well in Valley View’s 34-14 win over previously undefeated Oakwood. Brewer caught all seven completions by Gibbs and turned five of them into touchdowns. He finished with 153 yards receiving. In addition to throwing for 153 yards and five touchdowns, Gibbs ran the ball 11 times for 136 yards. Brodie Hopkins also had a big game with 18 rushes for 128 yards for the Spartans.

-After scoring the tying touchdown with Tytus Bettendorf catching a 4-yard pass from Finn Freshwater in the final seconds, Miamisburg went for the win and successfully completed a 2-point conversion pass to Bradley Williams for a 22-21 win over Fairmont.

-Mario Winn returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and an early 6-3 lead for West Carrollton, but Fairborn scored five straight touchdowns including three by Daylen Switzer in a 39-12 win. Switzer finished the game with 10 carries for 125 yards and three scores.

-Franklin’s Ryan Michael was 23-of-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 86 yards and three touchdowns in a high-scoring 45-36 loss to Monroe. Raphiel Ballard also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Franklin.

-Carlisle’s Alex Collins opened the game with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the shootout was on in what resulted in a 38-35 win by Brookville. Collins added touchdown runs of 27 and 12 yards in the game. Ike McSurley rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

-Steubenville Big Red’s Colton Henderson added to his already impressive season with 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yarder to open the scoring in a 37-14 win over Wheelersburg on homecoming night at Harding Stadium. James Tunrer had a rushing score and forced a pair of fumbles on defense.

-Toronto’s Colt Joynson had a monster night for the undefeated Red Knights, hauling in seven passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-25 win over rival Richmond Edison.

-Middletown’s backup quarterback Gavin Nolan passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another against Sycamore. Julius Reed had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown.

-Kody Clark of Preble Shawnee ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on offense, had an interception on defense, and returned a punt for a touchdown against Bradford.

-Peyton Fannon of Lewisburg Tri-County North had six touches, five carries and one reception, and a combined 211 yards of offense with four touchdowns, all going for more than 30 yards, against New Lebanon Dixie.

-MJ Macy of Arcanum playing against National Trail scored three total touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, and had 25 carries for 183 yards.

-Gregory Marlow ran for three touchdowns and passed for 244 yards against Dayton Christian.

-Hamilton Ross beat previously undefeated Oxford Talawanda 14-7 thanks to an 18-tackle game by Logan Slaughter with two pass deflections, and another 13 tackles by Connor Grant. Parker Jackson scored both touchdowns for Ross.

-The only touch of the game for Miamisburg’s Bradley Williams completed a successful two-point conversion try in the final minutes of a one-point win at Kettering Fairmont. Finn Freshwater passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings.

-Huber Heights Wayne had three records broken by Ohio State commit Jamier Brown against Clayton Northmont. His six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown made him the new record holder in career receptions, all-purpose yards and points scored for the Warriors. Kye Graham passed for 284 yards and three TDs and had 82 yards rushing and another two touchdowns for Wayne. Senior cornerback Aaden Curtis had 5 tackles and a 51-yard interception for a TD. Wayne is tied for 1st place at 3-0 in the GWOC.

-A rare win by Beavercreek over Centerville was capped by a 42-yard touchdown run for Sylar Young as part of his 142 yards in the game. His only completion went 58 yards to Andrew LeBlanc for a touchdown. A brother pair connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass as Alex Keely found Sam Keely in the game’s opening minutes.

-Springfield overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter against Springboro thanks to CJ Wallace repeatedly finding Braylon Keyes and Timmothy Thompson. Wallace had 225 yards passing, split between 10 catches for 156 yards for Thompson and seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining, thrown to Keyes. The trio executed a double pass with Wallace lateraling to Keyes who threw downfield to Thompson to get the comeback started for the Wildcats.

-DeMarco Ruffin carried Xenia past Piqua with his eight-reception night going for 137 yards and a touchdown.

-Brody Runkle ran for 203 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns for Kenton Ridge against Bellefontaine.

-Jacob Hoke had 160 yards rushing for St. Paris Graham, but his brother Danny Hoke scored all four rushing touchdowns to go with his 96 yards on the ground against Benjamin Logan.

-Milton-Union’s first win of the season was assisted by Mason McGuffrey running for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Grayson Sanders throwing his only completion of the game for a touchdown to Jaxon Strickland, who also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.

-Landin Cassel for Covington ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while Xander Feight had another 109 yards and two scores against Troy Christian.

-Three touchdown runs and 147 yards by Gunner Carpenter, as well as two more TD runs and 148 yards by Dylan Trimble helped DeGraff Riverside beat Tipp City Bethel.

-Teagan Henry passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns for Enon Greenon while running in another score, and Mason Ropp had nine catches for 97 yards and one of the touchdown receptions against South Charleston Southeastern.

-Silas Krabill had 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner in double overtime for West Liberty-Salem against Fairbanks. Grant Krabill and Sam Kidd both had pick-sixes for the Tigers.

-Hillsboro junior running back Jonathan Malone was the “workhorse” player on offense for the Indians in their 61-55 loss to the Washington Blue Lions, racing his way through the Washington defense for 253 rushing yards on 29 carries including two touchdown runs of 53 and 21 yards. Senior quarterback Tre Captain finished with 30 rushes for 123 yards, including four touchdowns. The Indians had three players reach the century mark in rushing during Week 6 including senior Braylon Mayes finishing with 10 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown.

-Mohawk quarterback Clouse passed for 168 yards and ran for 73 more as the Warriors won their fifth straight game, 35-7 over N10 rival Wynford, to move to 5-1. Levi Tiell caught 6 passes for 87 yards and two scores and Jagger Eckleberry grabbed a 55-yard TD reception. QB Braylon Wells ran for 129 yards on 17 carries and the lone Royals touchdown. With the win, Mohawk remains tied with Hopewell-Loudon and Carey atop the conference standings, one game ahead of Seneca East.

-Fairview had to be feeling deja vu from 2024 as the Apaches surrendered a 14-0 first-half lead and trailed 26-22 with 1:05 remaining at rival Tinora, two years removed from a blown 28-7 lead at Tinora in a 35-34 loss. However, sophomore QB Gavin Brown guided the Apaches down the field, finding Gavin Meade for a 14-yard touchdown on the game’s final play to win 28-26.

-If Archbold senior running back/returner Ryder Ryan touches the ball, he’s very likely scoring. The senior standout had seven carries for 95 yards and three TDs while returning a kickoff for a touchdown in a 72-0 win at Swanton. This year, Ryan has 90 total touches for 916 total yards and 15 TDs (13 rushing, one kick return, one punt return) and has 41 career TDs and 246 points, the latter of which ranks sixth in program history.

-Beverly Fort Frye’s Grady Hesson threw three touchdown passes, ran for a score, and scored on a two-point conversion in a 38-7 victory at Caldwell. Hesson completed five of six passes for 183 yards, with Clayton Tullius catching three passes for 118 yards. Hesson rushed five times for 60 yards. This week, it will be a battle of the unbeaten in Beverly when the 6-0 Cadets host 6-0 Barnesville.

-Waterford opened Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play with a 35-0 win over Reedsville Eastern at Waterford Wildcat Field. Avery Pottmeyer completed 12 of 16 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns. Finn Pennock caught three passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Jones added 109 rushing yards on 24 carries. The Wildcat defense had three interceptions.

-Wyatt Taviano of Perry had 36 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-24 loss to Waynesfield-Goshen.

– Jaxon Paugh of Hardin Northern ran the ball 12 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Vanlue.

-Zahnder Boggs of Pandora-Gilboa made his first start of the season at quarterback and completed 9 of 11 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, adding 107 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 42-0 win over Toledo Christian.

-Washington Court House junior quarterback Sam Pfeifer completed 16 of 19 passes for 478 yards and nine touchdowns in a 61-55 victory over Hillsboro. His passing yards and touchdowns are single-game school records, and his nine touchdown throws put him second all-time in the Ohio state record books for single-game touchdown passes.

-Springfield came back after being down 20-6 to upend Springboro 24-20 and stay atop the GWOC at 3-0. Star quarterback Christopher Wallace threw multiple touchdowns to star wide reciever Braylon Keyes, including the game winner to pull off the huge comeback win. Springfield sits atop the GWOC at 3-0.

-Quarterback Finn Freshwater threw a winning TD to Tylus Bettendorf and completed a 2-point conversion as Miamisburg defeated Fairmont 22-21. Freshwater was 18-23 and threw 2 TDs on the night. Miamisburg moves to 4-2.

-Tippecanoe star quarterback Larkin Thomas threw for 3 TDs and 321 yards as the Red Devils stay undefeated with a 49-6 romp over Sidney. Wide reciever Bentley Heckman had 4 catches for 137 yards and caught all 3 of the touchdowns from Thomas. Linebacker Raiden Nicholls lead the team with 11 tackles in the win.

-Butler quarterback Drew Seuss threw 3 touchdown passes, running back Jace Love ran 10 times for 109 yards and two more touchdowns and Kaiden Lockley forced a fumble and recovered it as Butler pounded Greenville 52-0. Butler moves to 5-1 on the season.

-Star running back Chase Even ran for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns as Badin dominated Chaminade 34-7. Badin is 5-1 on the season and is in first place in the GCL.

-Running back Josiah Davis ran for 172 yards on 19 carries and 3 touchdowns as McNicholas defeated Carroll 40-7. Quarterback Evan Sandfoss threw for 2 more TDs as well.

-Trotwood defeated Indiana St Cathedral in overtime by a score of 17-10 as running back Daylen Dennis scored on a 3-yard run to give the Rams to final lead. St Cathedral had a chance but LB Tyler Carpenter ended the hopes with a Interception to basically seal the deal. The Rams are now 5-1 after facing a brutal early schedule.

-Dunbar defeats Ponitz in a battle of elite coaches as the Wolverines leaned on their star quarterback and defense to stop the Panthers running game. Quarterback Nazir White had another stellar outing, throwing for 3 touchdowns in the win, while running back Mark Dalton ran 7 times for 173 yards and 3 TDs in the game. Rajai Hampton caught two passes for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns and forced a fumble, while star linebacker Jay’Mal Whitfield had 17 tackles and a Interception on the night. Dunbar is undefeated in DPS play (2-0).

-Oakwood WR-DB Michael Woeste had 8 catches for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns with 8 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defended in the loss.

-Despite 3 sacks by Edgewood defensive lineman Carter Canaan, Bellbrook stayed undefeated as the Eagles ran off 21 straight points after falling down 6-3 to win 27-6 over Edgewood. A Sebastian Pinger safety was then followed by a Jack Kosins touchdown run. The Grant Diorio 2-point conversion put the exclamation point and sealed the deal. Bellbrook is one of the top teams in the State and still undefeated (6-0).

-Quarterback K.J. Gustin threw for 3 touchdowns, wide reciever Jack Hamaker caught 3 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns, linebacker Ashton Demmit and cornerback Lincoln Littlejohn both had 10+ tackles and a Interception and Miami East rolled in a big 38-0 win vs Northridge. Miami East is 5-1 on the season.

-Riverside dynamic rushing duo of Gunnar Carpenter (21 rush, 147 yds, 3 TDs) & Dylan Trimble (20 rush, 148 yds, 2 TD) proved to be too much as they defeated Bethel 41-24. Riverside is undefeated (3-0) in the conference.

-Quarterback Matthew Davis threw 3 touchdowns and ran for two more as Mechanicsburg steamrolled Triad 54-0. Mechanicsburg is 5-1 on the season.

-West Jefferson ran for 255 yards as a team, with running back Memphis Book exploding for 96 yards and two touchdowns while Blake Hundley rushed 3 times for 105 yards and 3 more TDs in the big win. West Jefferson is 5-1 on the season. Freshman defensive end Jonah South had 10 tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss to go with a pass defended as well.

-Princeton bounced back with a huge performance against Lakota East with a 48-22 win. Jordan Hall ran for 140 yards and 4 touchdowns, Ke’Sean Torbert threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, then ran for 130 more and another one, as East had no answer for the run or the pass, giving up almost 600 yards of total offense (587).

-Wide receiver Braxton Thurman had 7 catches 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Princeton is 6-0.

-Running back Kenyon Norman ran 12 times for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 38-7 blowout win for Lakota West over Fairfield. Wide receiver Karmelo Jordan scored another touchdown and also had a 58-yard punt return for a TD as well.