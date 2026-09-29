Prep roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Division II district golf

OREGON — Van Wert’s Zach Stoller and Cal Byrum saw their golf season come to an end at the Division II district golf tournament at Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course on Tuesday.

Stoller shot an 88, while Byrum finished with a 105.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

CONVOY — Crestview remains undefeated in the NWC after a 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 win over Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday. Kaci Gregory tallied 15 kills in the win, while Kaylee Owens and Ayla Kreischer had eight and six kills. Nora Perkins had 17 assists and Kenadie Schwartz added 13 assists. Kreischer had 10 digs and Gregory and Schwartz had seven each. Delanie Balliet was 20-of-21 serving with three aces.

Crestview (7-5, 4-0 NWC) will return to action on Thursday at home against Lima Central Catholic.

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

The top-ranked team in Division VI, Parkway, defeated Van Wert 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 on Tuesday.

Van Wert (1-13) will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Thursday. Parkway (14-1) will host Fort Recovery the same night.

Soccer

Ottoville 9 Crestview 0

OTTOVILLE — The Big Green blanked Crestview 9-0 in non-conference girls soccer action on Tuesday. Ella Lamb had 15 saves. Evie Williman had four shots on goal and Emily Foudy had two shots on goal.

Crestview (1-8-1) will host Spencerville on Thursday.