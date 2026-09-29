Public comment sought on projects

Submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comment regarding the following proposed projects:

U.S. 127 bridge replacement (PID: 121271)

ODOT is proposing to replace the bridge on U.S. 127 over Long Prairie Creek between Ohio 709 and Wren Landeck Road northeast of the village of Ohio City.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2030.

Visit the project page to submit feedback: transportation.ohio.gov/travel/projects/121271.

Ohio 49 roadway reconstruction (PID: 122474)

ODOT is proposing to reduce roadway flooding by raising the pavement elevation along Ohio 49, between the Willshire Quarry and Piqua Road, just north of Willshire.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures on Ohio 49. Vehicular traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2028

A portion of this work on Ohio 49 will impact the Willshire Quarry, which is designated as a public recreational property that is owned by the village of Willshire. As a designated public recreational property, it is afforded protection under federal law. The use of federal funds requires measures to be developed to minimize harm and advance public notice be given of impacts to this recreational property.

Work along this route will occur in the regulated floodplain of the St. Marys River. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website: transportation.ohio.gov/travel/projects/122474.

In addition, ODOT is proposing to perform routine maintenance on various bridges and culverts in Van Wert County:

Ohio 49 over Middle Creek, approximately one mile south of the Van Wert County line.

U.S. 224 over Hoaglin Creek, approximately five miles west of the city of Van Wert.

U.S. 33 over Duck Creek, about one mile southeast of the Village of Willshire.

County Road 101 (Stripe Road) over U.S. 30, northeast of the city of Van Wert.

Township Road 127 (Gilliland Road) over U.S. 30, northeast of the city of Van Wert.

County Road 5 (Hoaglin Center Road) over U.S. 30, approximately three miles east of Van Wert.

Township Road 139 (Gamble Road) over U.S. 30, approximately 3.5 miles east of the city of Van Wert.

Township Road 151 (Chenowith Road) over U.S. 30, approximately four miles east of the city of Van Wert.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures on all routes. Vehicular traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the late summer of 2027.

Work at some of these structures will occur within the boundary of a regulated floodplain. Impacts to these floodplains are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels.

Visit the project page to submit feedback: transportation.ohio.gov/travel/projects/123650