Jeremy David “JB” Buechner

Jeremy David “JB” Buechner, 55, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Jeremy was born on October 21, 1970, to Patricia (Van Etten) Shafer and Jeffery (Charla) Buechner. Jeremy was a devoted husband, dad, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Jeremy met the love of his life in 2004, Debra (Woodard) Buechner, and later married at their favorite family vacation oasis, The Pink Shell, on May 5, 2018.

Jeremy’s greatest joy in life was becoming a dad to his two daughters Rebecca Tracey and Madison (Kyle) Ballard, who he took great pride in.

Jeremy Buechner

He was affectionately known as the “Master” to his family and loved to make the younger ones in charge. He cherished being an uncle to Dierks and Delani Knoch. Jeremy knew no stranger and would make friends anywhere he would go. Jeremy was a huge Ohio State fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycle any time he could. He enjoyed giving back to his community, completing charity rides and being as selfless as he could be at every opportunity. Through his long-distance charity motorcycle rides, he raised money and awareness for local groups like Van Wert County Humane Society and FOA as well as being a part of the Miles Monsters, Inc. charity, which he rode many miles in support of young boys afflicted with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. JB completed the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge proudly becoming an Elite Finisher in 2022 and making so many cherished friendships along the way.

Jeremy began his career with Bhar, Inc. as a pmroduction anager and was later promoted to operations nanager. As his career progressed, Jeremy’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to the organization led him to take on increasingly significant responsibilities. When Sanko Gosei acquired Bhar, Inc. in May, 2015, Jeremy continued his career with Sanko Gosei Technologies USA, Inc., where he ultimately served as vice president of operations and a director of the company, roles he held with tremendous pride and dedication. Throughout his more than 16 years of service, Jeremy gave much more than his time and talent to his career, he gave his heart to it. He took great pride in his work and cared deeply about the success of the company and, most importantly, the people who worked alongside him.

His dedication extended well beyond the workday. Jeremy was always willing to share his knowledge, offer guidance, solve a problem, or provide support whenever it was needed. While Jeremy’s titles reflected his many professional accomplishments, they only tell a small part of the impact he had on those around him. He was a respected leader, trusted mentor, valued colleague, and dear friend to many. He led not only through his knowledge and experience, but through the genuine care he showed for the people who depended on him.

Jeremy’s absence leaves a tremendous void within the Sanko Gosei family, but the relationships he built, the lessons he shared, and the lives he touched will remain an enduring part of his legacy. His years of service helped shape the company, but it was the person behind the title who made the greatest impact. Jeremy will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.

Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Debra Buechner of Van Wert; his daughters: Rebecca Tracey of Toledo, and Madison (Kyle) Ballard of Convoy; his mother, Patricia Shafer; his father Jeffery (Charla) Buechner; his sister, Lisa Knoch of Van Wert; his nephew, Dierks Knoch of Harrod; his niece, Delani Knoch of Van Wert; his granddaughter, Lydia Ballard of Convoy; stepbrothers, Cody (Elisha) and Jamie Rucklos as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emma Ballard, and grandparents Clair and Christina Buechner, and Tom and Mary Van Etten.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, and one hour prior to service time on Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Melissa Jeane Duncan Smith Memorial Fund to Support Ocular Melanoma Research (GoFundMe), Van Wert County Humane Society, Mile Monsters, Inc. (raising money and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy), CHP Home Care & Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.