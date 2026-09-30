Members of the Van Wert High School football team took part in Wednesday night’s homecoming parade in downtown Van Wert. Among others, the parade also featured the Cougar Pride Marching Band, cheerleaders and a number of retired Van Wert City Schools teachers who served as grand marshals. The annual Powder Puff flag football game took place Eggerss Stadium after the parade. Van Wert will host St. Marys Memorial Friday night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent