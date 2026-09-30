Help available after United Equity failure

Submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has completed a grain audit of United Equity Inc., with locations in Delphos, Spencerville, and Neptune, and found the facility to be in failure as defined in Ohio’s grain law. This finding makes the Ohio Grain Indemnity Fund available to support farmers who may have eligible claims from grain they have previously delivered to these locations.

ODA grain program staff will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Friday, October 2, at the United Equity Inc. facility, 104 S. Main St., Delphos, to review documentation, assist in claim filing, and answer questions from farmers who may be impacted.

The facility’s grain handlers license was suspended September 10, 2026, after an initial department inspection of records indicated a financial shortfall. If you have outstanding grain obligations with United Equity Inc. and have questions, call ODA at 614.728.6410.

Ohio’s Grain Indemnity Fund was created in 1983 to reimburse farmers when a licensed handler becomes insolvent. Claims to the indemnity fund are handled through ODA’s Grain Feed & Seed Section in conjunction with the recommendation of the Ohio Commodity Advisory Commission.

Ohio Revised Code gives priority to the automatic lien established and held by the department for the benefit of farmers in the event of a grain handler’s failure or insolvency. The department’s liens will now have priority over all competing lien claims asserted against the handler, ensuring that the indemnity fund receives maximum reimbursement in the asset liquidation process.