New Delphos mayor takes oath of office

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — A new mayor has been selected in Delphos.

According to a press release issued by the city, Doug Mullenhour will take over for Andre McConnahea, who stepped down September 4 to focus on his family’s small business.

Mullenhour, who was sworn in by acting Mayor Mark Clement Wednesday morning, was the city’s mayor from 2020-2024. He planned to seek re-election but his nominating petitions were ruled invalid by the Board of Elections Office.

Mullenhour’s term will expire at the end of 2027.