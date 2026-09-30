Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Around the region, a couple of key games mark the Week No. 7 high school football schedule. One is in the Northwest Conference, where two undefeated and state-ranked teams – Bluffton and Lima Central Catholic – will meet, while the other is in the Green Meadows Conference. In all likelihood, the winner between Paulding and Fairview will go on to be outright GMC champions. Overall, Week No. 7 should be a fun one.

Last week, I went 16-3 (84.2), marking the second consecutive week of correctly picking 16 of 19 games. My overall record is now 102-36 (73.9) and I’ve come to the realization that reaching my annual stated goal of at least 80 percent will be a minor miracle.

Once again, 19 games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate. For the record, the five Games of the Week – I consider at least four of them toss-ups.

Games of the Week

Delphos St. John’s (1-5) at Parkway (1-5)

Both teams enter this game with five game losing streaks. Delphos St. John’s topped Lehman Catholic in the opener, while Parkway stunned Brookille in Week No. 1. Since then, it’s been a struggle for both teams. Both teams have been held to a touchdown or less in four of six games. In my mind, this game could go either way. Recent history is not on the side of Parkway. The Panthers haven’t defeated the Blue Jays since the 2019 season, but I’m thinking that streak will end Friday night.

The pick: Parkway

Lima Central Catholic (6-0) at Bluffton (6-0)

Going strictly by records and rankings, this is the marquee game around the region. Bluffton is ranked No. 4 in the state in Division V, while Lima Central Catholic is ranked No. 2 in Division VI. Bluffton has scored no less than 35 in any of its six games. Lima Central Catholic has scored 37 or more in five of its six games. The other game was a 13-6 win over Columbus Grove at Clymer Stadium. Who’s the favorite in this game? I suppose it depends who you ask. A case can be made for either team. I’m not going to overthink this. Lima Central Catholic was the VW independent’s pick to win the NWC this year and to do that, the Thunderbirds will need to win at Bluffton. It won’t be easy, but I’m predicting that’s what they’ll do.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Paulding (5-1) at Fairview (5-1)

Is this the GMC championship game? It very well could be. Both teams are 3-0 in the conference. Fairview had to rally to defeat Tinora last week (28-26), while for the most part, defending GMC champion Paulding has breezed through three conference games. The winner will have a leg up in the conference title race but there’s something else in play here. A win by Paulding would go a long way in securing a playoff berth. Could the Panthers lose and still get in? Probably, but it’s not a sure thing. For anyone wondering how they don’t have a playoff berth wrapped up at 5-1, while other teams have fewer wins but are a lock, here’s why – Paulding’s non-conference schedule didn’t help much and the Panthers play seven Division VII schools this season and a couple of them are currently 0-6 and won’t offer much in the way of computer points. But back to this game. Honestly, I can see either team winning it. If my memory is correct, last year’s game went right down to the wire and I can see that happening again Friday night. After just a bit of back-and-forth, I’m picking the Panthers.

The pick: Paulding

Crestview (1-5) at Delphos Jefferson (3-3)

I’m going to start by saying I think this game will be close, a touchdown or less close and I don’t expect a ton of points will be scored. Delphos Jefferson has scored 13 points in the last two games combined, while the Knights have been shut out in both games. After a 3-0 start, the Wildcats have lost three straight, falling to Fort Loramie, Bluffton and Columbus Grove. Meanwhile, the Knights may be a little closer to 3-3 than people realize. In the season opener, Crestview was driving for the tying or winning score in the fourth quarter, but a turnover sealed a win for Paulding. The Knights also hung in against Wayne Trace, but the Raiders pulled away for the win. I think either team can win this game but I’m giving a slight edge to the Wildcats.

The pick: Delphos Jefferson

St. Marys Memorial (3-3) at Van Wert (4-2)

Will this be a 21-19 game like it was in 2023 or a 70-41 game as it was in 2022? Maybe it’ll be like last year’s 36-31 game? Your guess is as good as mine. Both teams have stumbled a bit in recent weeks, yet both still have plenty of good football left in them. If we’re being realistic, both teams are out of the WBL title race but both teams can look to finish strong entering the playoffs. The Cougars all but have a spot secured already and I’ll be a bit surprised if the Roughriders aren’t there as well. There won’t be a rematch though, as Van Wert is in Division IV, Region 14, while St. Marys Memorial is in Division III, Region 10. As for this game, the Cougars have had trouble slowing the Roughriders offense in recent years. St. Marys Memorial is struggling a bit on defense this year, especially against the run. If the Roughriders put together long, time-consuming drives, that could be trouble for Van Wert. If this game turns into a track meet, who has the edge? I’m thinking the scoreboard will get a bit of a workout and the Cougars will celebrate a homecoming victory.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Tinora: Tinora

Ayersville at Edgerton: Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Hicksville: Wayne Trace

MAC

Coldwater at Versailles: Coldwater

Fort Recovery at Marion Local: Marion Local

Minster at Anna: Minster

New Bremen at St. Henry: St. Henry

NWC

Columbus Grove at Allen East: Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie

TCL

Lima Sr. at Toledo Start: Lima Sr.

WBL

Celina at Elida: Celina

Kenton at Defiance: Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bath: Ottawa-Glandorf

Shawnee at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta