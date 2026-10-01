David Leroy Elzey

David Leroy Elzey, 85, of Convoy, passed away Tuesday evening, September 29, 2026, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

David was born on June 3, 1941, at Van Wert the son of Thurman B. and Hazel (Mace) Elzey. On August 14, 1965, he married the former Helen J. Myers who survives.

David Elzey

Other family members include his daughter, Krista K. (David) Miller of Loudonville; two grandchildren, Isaac J. Miller and Emmeline J. Miller, and a sister, Louise E. Watson of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Elzey.

David was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School, attended Hobart Welding School in Troy, and had attended classes at Vantage Adult Education. He had worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Glenmore Elevator and Special Trucks, Inc. in Fort Wayne.

He was member of the former Convoy United Brethern Church and was attending Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Old Fashion Tractor Association, Convoy Volunteer Fire Department and former president of the Convoy Historical Museum. David enjoyed woodworking, model trains and doing paint by number art work.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Wayne Kargas officiating. Calling hours will be 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society or the Convoy Fire Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.