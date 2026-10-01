Gas tax pause to begin this weekend

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s three month pause on taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel will start this Sunday.

Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 519 Thursday morning. The legislation, which was approved by state lawmakers earlier this week, stops the collection of Ohio’s tax of 38.5 cents per gallon of gasoline and 47 cents per gallon of diesel fuel through January 2, 2027.

According to estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission, the pause should save the average driver up to $55 over the next three months.