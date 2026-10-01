Roundup: tennis, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

LIMA — Van Wert’s Lauren Gearhart has qualified for Division II district competition.

At sectional action at UNOH on Thursday, Gearhart had an opening round bye, then defeated Celina’s Renée Wilson 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16, then topped Kenton’s Amanda Van Horn 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. She’ll face No. 1 seed Riya Noroor in the semifinals on Saturday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

CONVOY — Crestview remained alone in first in the NWC with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-23.

Delanie Balliet was perfect from the service line, going 20-for-20 with five aces. Nora Perkins (10-of-10, three aces) and Ayla Kreischer (14-of-14, one ace), were also perfect serving. Perkins had 23 assists, while Kaci Gregory had 13 kills and seven digs. Balliet added seven digs and Kaylee Owens and Kenadie Schwartz each had nine kills.

Crestview (8-5, 5-0 NWC) will be back in action on Saturday as they host the Lady Knight Invitational and will compete in three matches on the day with their first match being the second one at approximately 10 a.m. against Fairbanks.

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 0

ST. MARYS — The Roughriders swept Van Wert 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 on Thursday.

Van Wert (1-14, 1-5 WBL) will travel to Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Soccer

Spencerville 4 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview dropped to 1-9-1 (0-3-1 NWC) with Thursday’s 4-0 loss to Spencerville. Ella Lamb had 16 saves and stopped nine corner kicks. Evie Williman had five shots on goal and Emma Ward had one shot on goal.

Crestview will host Coldwater on Saturday.