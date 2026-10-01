Special Reconnect Order issued by PUCO

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming winter heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Monday, October 12, through April 16, 2027.

Any residential customer of a PUCO-regulated electric or natural gas utility may take advantage of the provisions contained in the order once per winter heating season. Last winter heating season, more than 227,637 Ohioans used the Special Reconnect Order.

“For more than three decades, the PUCO has issued its Special Reconnect Order, providing assistance to hundreds of thousands of households in Ohio each year. This order is one of the ways the PUCO is able to help families remain connected to their primary heating source during the winter months,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

Under the Special Reconnect Order, customers must pay the utility no more than $175 plus any applicable reconnection charge, which cannot exceed $36. If the utility’s reconnect charge is greater than $36, the balance above $36 may be charged to the customer on the customer’s next monthly bill.

The Special Reconnect Order also applies to customers seeking to establish new electric or natural gas service provided they are served by PUCO-regulated utilities. Rather than paying the full security deposit that may be required for new service, customers can pay up to $175 and the balance above $175 may be charged to the customer on the customer’s next monthly bill.

There is no income eligibility requirement to use the Special Reconnect Order; however, customers who are at or below 175 percent of the federal income guidelines may apply for assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) winter crisis program to pay the $175 amount.

Ohioans looking to use the Special Reconnect Order should contact their electric or natural gas utility between October 12 and April 16, 2027 to find out how to apply the assistance to their bill. Utility representatives will explain the order and set up a payment plan to address any remaining balance on your account after the $175 has been applied. A list of PUCO-regulated utilities is available on the PUCO website.