Gayle L. Sterling

Gayle L. Sterling, 80, of Middle Point, passed on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the Van Wert Manor.

She was born on October 12, 1945, in Van Wert, to Robert Richard and Mildred Ilene (Davis) Boyd. Gayle married David Gordon Sterling.

Gayle Sterling

A dedicated professional, Gayle enjoyed a rewarding career as a Pharmacy Technician with Revco and CVS, where she faithfully served her community for over 33 years. Her caring nature extended beyond her work as she also waitressed at the former Whistle Stop in Middle Point for 27 years,working the entire life of the restuarant, demonstrating her commitment to serving others and creating lasting connections in her small-town community.

Gayle was a proud graduate of Lincolnview High School, Class of 1963. She had a passion for reading and loved to engage in square dancing, hobbies that brought her joy and fulfillment. Above all, Gayle’s greatest love was helping people, whether through her career or her everyday interactions.

She is survived by her two children, Greg (Donna Sewell) Sterling of Delphos and Stephanie (Rick) Ashbaugh of Van Wert. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Jeremy (Shelby) Miller, Ryan Miller, and Alissa Neer; 11 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill; a “second” mom, Myrna Dickman; special friends, Diane Arn and Steve Bubp; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat for the last 17 years, Mama Kitty.

She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and the love she freely gave to her family and friends.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her special Grandma Davis; a sister, Bonnie; an uncle, Bob Dickman; and the many friends she has lost through the years.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.