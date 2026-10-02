Sheriff’s Office receives traffic funding

Submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that the Ohio Traffic Safety Office has awarded $50,323.60 in federal traffic safety funding to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for fiscal year 2027.

In a news release, Sheriff Riggenbach said the funds will be used to provide additional personnel and time to focus on making roadways safer in Van Wert County.

“The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is aware that unsafe drivers are endangering the safety of our residents in Van Wert County,” he said. “To help save lives and make the roadways safer, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will use the grant funds to focus on traffic-related fatal crashes, alcohol-related crashes, and distracted driving and inattention on the major highways and local roadways in Van Wert County.”

These funds, through OTSO, support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, motorcycle safety, and youthful drivers.