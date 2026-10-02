Shirley Dunifon Stoller

Shirley Dunifon Stoller, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home September 26, 2026, in Coral Springs, Florida, at the age of 77.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Misty Stoller, her son Samuel H. Pinson IV and his wife Kyleigh Asencio; Angela Stoller Chuquimia, her husband Ruben Chuquimia, daughter Gabrielle Chuquimia, and son Carter Chuquimia, and Amber Stoller Harrell. She is also survived by her sister, Pamela Dunifon Beck and her husband Don Beck; their sons Steve Beck and his wife Jeanne Beck, and Brent Beck; and their grandchildren Ryan Beck and wife Darci Beck, and Aaron Beck, as well as great grandchildren Reese, Peyton, and Beaux Beck. Shirley is also survived by her husband Lonnie’s brothers Wendell and Dwight Stoller, and many Stoller family nephews and nieces.

Shirley Stoller

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lamar Leon ‘Lonnie’ Stoller; her parents, Donald and Ella Mae Frederick Dunifon; her brother, Ronald Dunifon; her nephew Craig Aaron Beck, and great niece Taylor Allison Beck. She was also preceded in death by Lonnie’s parents Wayne and Dorothy Stoller, and his sister Karen Stoller Hofacker.

Shirley was born in Van Wert and graduated from Van Wert High School. She continued her education at Fort Wayne Business College. There, she began building a life marked by dedication, family, friendship, and love. She met, fell in love, and married Lonnie Stoller of Latty. Together they raised their three daughters in Plymouth, Minnesota, before eventually moving to Melbourne, Florida. Shirley then moved to Coral Spring, Florida, following her husband’s passing.

Shirley retired after a long and fulfilling career as an executive assistant, working in the Minneapolis suburbs and later at hospitals in Melbourne and Boca Raton, Florida.

Shirley loved living life to the fullest and especially cherished time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed caring for her family, boating on Lake Minnetonka, spending time at the beach, and sleep overs at her home with her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her husband, and after his passing, continued to travel, making wonderful memories with family and friends. An avid Ohio State fan, Shirley rarely missed watching O-H-I-O State football games and loved sharing the excitement with family and friends.

Shirley’s upbeat, caring spirit touched everyone who knew her. Her warmth, kindness, and love will remain with us and continue to light our path. Though she is no longer by our side, she will always be with us in our hearts and in the memories we hold dear.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Van Wert High School Class of 1967 or the American Cancer Society.