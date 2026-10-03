Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 7
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 2.
BVC
Ada 64 Elmwood 53
Arlington 40 Riverdale 13
Leipsic 35 Arcadia 0
McComb 34 Pandora-Gilboa 7
GMC
Ayersville 48 Edgerton 14
Paulding 35 Fairview 26
Tinora 34 Antwerp 14
Wayne Trace 49 Hicksville 0
MAC
Anna 14 Minster 13
Coldwater 16 Versailles 6
Marion Local 33 Fort Recovery 0
Parkway 23 Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 21 New Bremen 16
NWC
Columbus Grove 33 Allen East 18
Crestview 12 Delphos Jefferson 7
Fort Loramie 53 Spencerville 0
Lima Central Catholic 26 Bluffton 21
NWCC
Elgin 35 Cory-Rawson 10
Perry 24 Hardin-Northern 14
Upper Scioto Valley 20 Ridgedale 14 (OT)
Waynesfield-Goshen 56 North Baltimore 52
TCL
Lima Sr. 43 Toledo Start 12
WBL
Celina 45 Elida 21
Kenton 34 Defiance 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Bath 7
St. Marys Memorial 43 Van Wert 42
Wapakoneta 26 Shawnee 14
Non-conference
Toledo Rogers 50 Vanlue 0
Van Buren 42 Ridgemont 6
POSTED: 10/03/26 at 12:00 am. FILED UNDER: Sports