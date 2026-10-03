Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 7

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 2.

BVC

Ada 64 Elmwood 53

Arlington 40 Riverdale 13

Leipsic 35 Arcadia 0

McComb 34 Pandora-Gilboa 7

GMC

Ayersville 48 Edgerton 14

Paulding 35 Fairview 26

Tinora 34 Antwerp 14

Wayne Trace 49 Hicksville 0

MAC

Anna 14 Minster 13

Coldwater 16 Versailles 6

Marion Local 33 Fort Recovery 0

Parkway 23 Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 21 New Bremen 16

NWC

Columbus Grove 33 Allen East 18

Crestview 12 Delphos Jefferson 7

Fort Loramie 53 Spencerville 0

Lima Central Catholic 26 Bluffton 21

NWCC

Elgin 35 Cory-Rawson 10

Perry 24 Hardin-Northern 14

Upper Scioto Valley 20 Ridgedale 14 (OT)

Waynesfield-Goshen 56 North Baltimore 52

TCL

Lima Sr. 43 Toledo Start 12

WBL

Celina 45 Elida 21

Kenton 34 Defiance 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Bath 7

St. Marys Memorial 43 Van Wert 42

Wapakoneta 26 Shawnee 14

Non-conference

Toledo Rogers 50 Vanlue 0

Van Buren 42 Ridgemont 6