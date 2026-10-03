Knights “D” shuts down Delphos Jefferson

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

DELPHOS — After being held off of the scoreboard in the previous two games, Crestview scored a pair of first half touchdowns and that proved to be enough as the Knights defeated Delphos Jefferson 12-7 Friday night at Stadium Park.

“It was great to get the offense moving and having some flow tonight,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We did a great job early on getting the ball to our playmakers. Beau Lichtensteiger had a really great night and really kind of set the tone for us early.”

Beau Lichtensteiger (17) had a big game for Crestview. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Lichtensteiger caught six passes for 82 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Calin Balliet in the first quarter, which gave the Knights a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point try. Balliet scored on a 25-yard run in the second quarter. However, he was injured on the play and was replaced by Cooper Miller. Balliet completed 7-of-8 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and he had five carries for 40 yards and the touchdown. Harting said his status will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Delphos Jefferson’s lone score can in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats were limited to 179 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times, including two on fumbles.

“The defense played lights out – they forced a couple of turnovers and they were able to get them off the field and give our offense more possessions,” Harting said. “They did a great job of putting them in fourth down and long distances, forcing punts and they just flew around and tackled really well tonight.

“I’m really proud of how the kids fought and clawed and scratched and did everything they needed to do to win the game,” he added.

Tate Lichtensteiger led the Knights on the ground with 17 carries for 51 yards, while Trenton Osborn had seven carries for 41 yards.

The Knights will host state-ranked Bluffton on Friday. The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season, 26-21 to Lima Central Catholic on Friday.

“Obviously this season hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted it to go but our kids haven’t stopped working,” Harting said. “It just speaks volumes that they’ve faced some adversity and just fighting and that’s what we need – guys who are willing to go out there, play for each other, play for their school and give it all they’ve got.”