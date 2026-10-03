Lincoln Highway conference coming to area

VW independent staff/submitted information

June, 2027 will mark the 33rd annual national Lincoln Highway conference, which will be held June 21-25 in Lima.

The national Lincoln Highway Association has more than 800 members nationwide and gathers somewhere along the 3,389 mile-long path of America’s first coast-to-coast paved road from New York City to San Francisco each year. The four-day event will feature motor coach tours, history lectures, banquets, a vendors’ and book room open to the public, and other events.

“We see more than 120 people attending every year,” said Scott Little, Bluffton, Ohio national Lincoln Highway board member. “Last year 150 attended near Philadelphia and now western Ohio has the chance to showcase our area from the Indiana state line to about Mansfield.”

These conferences have created a group of friends who share the passion for the preservation and history of America’s first paved road. The highway was created by industrialists and dedicated to President Abraham Lincoln in 1913. It pre-dated numbered roads and state highway departments, and opened the U.S. to begin automobile travel becoming the norm for transportation in America.

The last time Ohio hosted this event was in 2012 in Canton.