Help shape the Niswonger’s 20th year

By Quincy Thompson

In 2027, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will celebrate 20 years of live entertainment in Van Wert. As we look ahead to this milestone, we want to hear from the people who have filled our seats, shared experiences with family and friends, and helped make the Niswonger part of our community.

What would you love to see on our stage? Tell us about the artists, shows, and kinds of entertainment you hope we bring to Van Wert. Whether you enjoy concerts, comedy, theater, or family shows, we welcome ideas from across our community and region.

“Twenty years is a wonderful reason to celebrate, and the people who come through our doors are at the heart of it,” said Van Wert LIVE Executive Director Jarin Hart. “We’re excited to hear what the community wants to experience as we plan for the years ahead.”

Your feedback will help guide our team as we explore possibilities for the Niswonger’s 20th year and beyond. We can’t promise every suggestion will make it to the stage, but we want to know what would make you excited to return, or visit for the first time.

Head to our website and visit the news tab to fill out the survey. Or email the Box Office at boxoffice@npacvw.org with your show recommendations and we will get them added to our list. We can’t wait to hear what you’d like to see at the Niswonger!