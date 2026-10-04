Local runners enjoy another strong showing

VW independent sports

OTTAWA — Another invitational, and another outstanding showing by local cross country runners.

Van Wert won the boys’ team title, while the girls’ team finished as the runner-up. In addition, Crestview’s Derek Young was the invididual champion and Lincolnview’s Maeleigh Evans was the runner up at the Kalida Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club.

The Cougar boys finished with 55 team points while Crestview finished with 66 points at the 21-team invite.

Once again, Van Wert was led by freshman Oliver Scott (fifth place, 16:16.96), while senior Quintin Parrish placed ninth (16:38.62). Along with Scott and Parrish, the Cougars had five finishers in the top 18. Calvin Byrum finished 15th (16:53.36), Alex Bauer was 16th (16:53.87) and Harrison Sloan was 18 (16:57.21).

Young was the day’s individual champion, racing to a winning time of 15:26.81, a mark that broke his own Crestview school record and continued his exceptional senior campaign. Crestview backed up Young’s victory with a tight, disciplined pack: Kale Vining placed seventh in 16:37.00, Hudson Perrott (17th, 16:56.32), Caleb Thomas (23rd, 17:20.44), and Andy Heth (25th, 17:27.09).

Lincolnview finished seventh as a team and the Lancers were led by Aaron Sawyer, who placed with a time of 16:50.35. He was followed by Max Hammons (42nd, 17:58.39), Evan Young (55th, 18:25.31), Ethan Renner (56th, 18:26.00), and Zander Coil (63rd, 18:31.71).

On the girls’ side, Evans finished as the runner-up behind Napoleon’s Gwen Huddle, who clocked a time of 17:33.49. Evans finished the course in 18:58.70, followed by Lancer teammates Kassidy Hammons (19th, 20:39.58), Josie Miller (23rd, 21:02.09), Addie Breese (44th, 21:58.20) and Moriah Bertsch (64th, 22:50.61). As a team, Lincolnview finished fourth (133 points).

A pair of top seven runners helped secure Van Wert’s runner-up finish in the team standings. Noelle Byrum led the Cougars (fifth, 19:17.28) and Symphony Schuerman (seventh, 19:46.58). Jasleen Sharma (14th, 20:14.37), Ava Keuneke (18th, 20:36.92), and Faith Stoller (20th, 20:40.90) rounded out the top five for Van Wert (54 points).

The Lady Knights placed 12th out of 18 teams, led by a standout run from Emily Heth, who claimed 13th overall in 20:12.73. Lydia Grace followed with a steady performance, finishing 34th in 21:26.23. Kenzie Harting added a 79th place finish in 23:24.30, while Jetta Merkle crossed in 112th at 25:06.73. Ava Motycka placed 118th in 25:29.85.

Ottawa-Glandorf was the team champion with 50 points. Full results can be found here.

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview will compete at this Saturday’s Coldwater Invitational, a meet known for fast times and deep competition.