Senator Husted visits Cooper Farms

VW independent staff/submitted information

OAKWOOD — U.S. Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) and U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-Arkansas) were in Paulding County on Friday, visiting Cooper Farms Hatchery in Oakwood to spend time with farmers and hear about the issues facing the agricultural industry.

“It was great to host Chaiman Boozman in Ohio and spend time listening to hardworking Ohio farmers who are keeping our state fed and fueled,” Husted said. “The Working Families Tax Cuts Act modernized the farm safety net, helping producers have more certainty when planning for their business and farm operations. The Farm Bill includes five bills that I am championing to support Ohio farmers through agricultural loans, community college agriculture programs, fertilizer research and assistance for rural seniors.”

“Senator Husted has been a strong champion for Ohio agriculture, delivering historic investments for farmers through the Working Families Tax Cuts. Farm families will start to see those benefits this month, with Buckeye State producers expected to receive $544 million in ARC and PLC payments––76% more than they would have received without the Republican-supported bill. He listens directly to producers about what they need, and that input helped shape Farm Bill 2.0. I look forward to working together to strengthen the future of agriculture and get a new farm bill signed into law this year that reflects the priorities of Ohio producers,” said Boozman.

U.S. Senator Jon Husted took part in a roundtable discussion at Cooper Farms in Oakwood. Photo submitted

Cooper Farms is a family-owned and operated company in northwest Ohio known for its egg, chicken, turkey and pork operations.

Husted and Boozman held a roundtable with farmers to hear their concerns.

Husted highlighted several key provisions in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act that strengthen Ohio’s agricultural industry, including eliminating the death tax for family-run farms, making permanent the 20 percent Qualified Business Income deduction for farmers and increasing Section 179 expensing limits to help farmers invest in new machinery, equipment and expanded operations.

Ohio is set to receive $544 million in ARC/PLC payments beginning this month. According to a press release, this is nearly double the amount farmers would have received without the improvements made by the Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

Ohio also received 885,000 new base acres that will be available for 2026 payments next fall.

Husted and Boozman also supported the Farm Bill, which includes five bills championed by Husted to support Ohio farmers. The bills include: