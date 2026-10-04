Sunday afternoon crash…

A three-vehicle accident occured at the intersection of Ervin Rd. and Walnut St. just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A grey Honda was southbound on Walnut St., stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection and was struck by a westbound red Ford that failed to stop. The impact of the Ford spun the Honda to the right and both vehicles came to rest side by side with another car that was stopped heading east on Ervin Rd. at the stop sign. No injuries were reported. All three cars sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. The accident was investigated by the Van Wert Police Department. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer