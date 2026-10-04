The directors of The Brumback Library, past to present

Current Brumback Library Directcor Nellie Schmidt holds a photograph of the pioneering women who established Van Wert’s first library — a legacy of women’s leadership that continues today. Photo submitted

Editor’s note: this year the Brumback Library is celebrating 125 years of service to the community. Each month, the library will tell the story of the Brumback Library, chapter by chapter. This month’s article explores the directors of The Brumback Library and was written by Deb Gehres, Patron Service Specialist. Information was gathered from library files, The County Library by Saida Brumback Antrim and through Internet research.

By Deb Gehres

The Brumback Library has the distinction of being the first county library in the United States and has been led by a number of directors since 1901. The majority of the library’s directors have been female. Each has brought unique talents, education and abilities to the position and their achievements have been dependent on the needs of the library at the time. It has been the policy of the Board of Trustees to hire trained and educated individuals in the position of director. It should be noted the director does not work alone and the hiring of knowledgeable and dedicated staff is necessary to ensure the success of the library.

The Brumback Library’s first librarian was Miss Ella L. Smith. She spent most of her life in Van Wert and prior to becoming librarian in August of 1900 she had experience as a high school teacher. She continued her employment until July 1905 when she accepted a position in San Francisco at the Mercantile Library. In those five years she aided in the library’s pioneer work in the county and was responsible for maintaining literary excellence.

The board employed Miss Jane Brotherton to replace Miss Smith. Being a resident of Van Wert County Miss Brotherton was knowledgeable about Van Wert County and the history of the library. Prior to her employment at The Brumback Library she was responsible for the reorganization of the Franklin, OH Public Library and also was a cataloguer in the Congressional Library in Washington D.C. When she resigned her position in 1909 due to the death of her mother, Miss Brotherton left a well organized library to her successor Miss Corinne Metz.

Miss Metz, was a native of Newark, Ohio. Her prior library experience included librarian in Washington Court House, OH Public Library and organizing the Township Library in Conneaut, Ohio. She held the position of librarian at The Brumback Library from December 1909 to March 1913. She resigned her position to become librarian at the Wasco County Library in The Dalles, Oregon.

Following Miss Metz, the leadership position went to Miss Anna L. Holding who came to the library in March 1913. Prior to receiving her Bachelor of Library Science degree, Miss Holding taught in the public school system and held positions in several libraries. Miss Metz quickly gained a knowledge of the county work and influenced all departments of the library.

Miss Holding held the position of librarian until 1916 when Miss Harriot Long assumed the position.

Miss Long led the library during World War I. She was instrumental in leading the community in supporting the war effort. The library became the county’s primary center for war mobilization. The Brumback Library under Miss Long’s leadership developed a campaign encouraging women to bake bread using substitutes for wheat to conserve food. This was part of a statewide initiative to stand guard over the food supply as more men were fighting and not farming. The bread was brought to the library to share and compare. Recipes were printed in the local newspaper. In addition to food conservation, the library helped to raise funds for the American Library Association’s war effort. The money raised was used to purchase reading material for soldiers. The library collected magazines and books that were shipped to Camp Sherman in Chillicothe for soldiers to read during their training.

In May 1918, Miss Long resigned her position to serve with the American Library Association overseas. In post war France she was responsible for organizing a 25,000 volume library from scratch. Eventually, she organized the first permanent army library in Coblentz, Germany.

Following Miss Long as librarian from 1918 to 1919 was Miss Ruth Wright. Miss Wright was the granddaughter of John Sanford Brumback whose bequest established The Brumback Library. Following his passing, Ruth and her father helped maintain the family’s estate holdings. After her death her estate and family records provided vital pieces of the library’s early genealogy and foundational history.

From 1919-1920 Miss Florence Hulings served as head librarian. One of her accomplishments was giving a welcoming address to local soldiers and encouraged them to use the library for personal amusement and self-improvement. Following her time in Van Wert she moved to Massillon, OH and had a 36 year career as the head librarian of Massillon Public Library.

For a one year period from 1920-1921 Miss Jane Brotherton returned to fill the position of librarian. In 1921 Miss Mary Hardy took over as librarian. She was responsible for mobilizing the library for the World War II effort. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miss Hardy led The Brumback Library as the regional headquarters for the Victory Book Campaign. Along with other organizations they collected, processed and shipped thousands of books to American soldiers and sailors. She also expanded access to books to rural residents of the county. She was responsible for routing books in gray cargo boxes to rural school libraries and branch libraries throughout Van Wert County. In order to preserve local history Miss Hardy worked with

other committees to host historical and nature exhibits in the library. This paved the way for preservation of Van Wert County heritage and Miss Hardy along with Miss Jane Brotherton became founding board members of the Van Wert County Historical Society. After twenty six years of service Miss Hardy retired in 1947.

Miss Elizabeth Rex was hired as head of the Adult Department in 1921 and held that position until Miss Hardy’s retirement in 1947. She was promoted to head librarian at that time. She held this position until 1969. At this time Mrs. Delana Galbreath of Van Wert was hired as the library’s director. A position she held until 1976.

Following Mrs. Galbreath’s retirement Mr. Wilson G. Duprey was named director. A Van Wert native Mr Duprey traveled extensively throughout his lifetime. Prior to returning to Van Wert in 1974 he worked in the Library of Congress, the Rare Book Room at Stanford University, the New York Public Library, and was the curator of the Map and Print Room of the New York Historical Society in New York City. He returned to Van Wert to retire in 1974, but he was named director of The Brumback Library in 1976. He held the position until 1985. He was active in several community organizations. He continued to support the Van Wert community after his death with a $370,000 bequest to the Van Wert County Foundation.

Following Mr. Duprey as director was Mrs. Deborah Carlin Herman. During her seven year directorship some of the new library services added included voter registration, income tax forms, computerization, Inter-Library Loan services, and video tapes. Large print book circulation expanded as well as a substantial increase in Summer Reading and story time participation. During this time the construction of a 10,500 square foot addition to the main library took place. The library’s collection was moved to a temporary location in the Summit Shopping Center under her leadership during the massive construction project. Mrs. Herman resigned in 1992 to move with her husband, Dr. Joe Herman, to Kewanee, Illinois.

Mr. John A. Carr was chosen as the new director in July, 1992. Under his leadership the library’s new addition to the main library was completed and the library’s collection was moved back to the library from its temporary home at the Summit Shopping Center. During his directorship, computer search stations were added to the library as well as expansion of branches to Middle Point, Ohio City, and Wren. Mr. Carr retired in August, 2023 after 32 years as director.

Following Mr. Carr as director is Mrs. Nellie Schmidt was hired in January 2024 and continues as director at this time. She became full time director in June when her contract with Van Wert City Schools was fulfilled. Under her leadership library hours have been expanded to include some evening hours and more consistent hours at the branches. Each branch now has

its own manager. This allows patrons to see a familiar face when they come to a branch. Mrs. Schmidt has encouraged the branches to increase the number of activities and programs offered to help boost library usage. Under her leadership the library now has a social media presence to advertise future events and review past events. Events and activities have increased at the main library as well. She, along with other appropriate staff members, visit other libraries to gather ideas and information to continue to improve The Brumback Library.