The VW independent has exclusive streams

VW independent staff

The VW independent is now your exclusive one-stop shop for local media.

In addition to offering local news, sports, obituaries and other important information, thevwindependent.com is now your exclusive home to online streaming of two local radio stations — 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

According to Chris Roberts, who owns both radio stations, stream aggregators such as Tune-In and Alexa no longer have the local stations’ permission to rebroadcast WERT and WKSD due to music rights licensing concerns. Those who access the stations through the Van Wert independent should note that the stream works on phones and tablets as well as desktop and laptop computers.

To stream either radio station through thevwindependent.com, simply click one of the tabs at the very top of the News page.

Another exclusive streaming option will become available in the future. Free apps are being developed and will be made available via Apple’s App Store and Google Play. An announcement will be made when they’re ready.

99.7FM WKSD offers a Classic Hits format, with music from the 60s-90s, the Chris Roberts Morning Show from 6-9 a.m. Monday through Friday with local news and sports, along with Fox Radio News and news from the Ohio News Network at the top of the hour, starting at 9 a.m. WKSD also offers area high school football coverage, along with boys and girls high school basketball coverage and Ohio State football and basketball games.

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM broadcasts an “Unforgettable” format, with music from the 1940s through the 1980s. WERT is the home of Van Wert Cougars football and boys basketball, along with Ohio State football and select Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball games.