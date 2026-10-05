Busy weekend for Historical Society

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society’s annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser will be this Saturday, October 10. Dinner pickup will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. To pick dinners on Third St. between Market St. and Washington St., tnter Third St. from Market St. Historical Society volunteers will deliver your meals to your car. This is a ticketed event, meaning no extra dinners will be available.

On Sunday, October 11, the Van Wert County Historical Society will celebrate its annual Membership and Perspective Members Day. The day will start off with a program on World War I soldiers by Jim Waechter from the Indiana Museum of the Soldier at 2 p.m. in the Annex. Following the program, the Van Wart Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate a sign acknowledging Isaac Van Wart as the city and county namesake. Throughout the day cake and cupcakes will be served to celebrate Isaac Van Wart’s 264th Birthday on October 25. The event is free and open to the public.