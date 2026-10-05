Gas tax pause sends pump prices down

VW independent staff/submitted information

Due mainly to the 90-day suspension of the state’s gas tax, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 39.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 14.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.307 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.17 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $6.19 per gallon, a difference of $3.02 per gallon.

Once Ohio’s gas tax suspension took effect, motorists flocked to the pumps. VW independent file photo

In Van Wert, prices at the majority of gas stations tumbled to $3.41 per gallon for self-serve regular on Sunday and Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline prices fell in 48 states over the last week, with diesel declining in 48 states as well, as a broad-based retreat brought relief to motorists across much of the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The largest declines were seen in Georgia and Ohio, where recently enacted fuel tax cuts amplified the drop, while price-cycling Florida and much of the midwest also joined the broader downward trend. For now, declines may continue in a majority of states, though some price-cycling markets are at risk of an upward swing in gas prices in the days ahead.”

“While oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are rising, refineries behind the Strait are not yet fully able to move products through, keeping gasoline and diesel prices elevated relative to what crude oil levels alone might suggest,” he added.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

October 5, 2025: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

October 5, 2024: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 5, 2023: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

October 5, 2022: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 5, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)