Ohio’s early voting dates, hours set

VW independent staff

Here are early voting hours ahead of the November 3 general election. Early in-person voters must go to the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, to cast a ballot.

Tuesday-Friday, October 6 to 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, October 12 to 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, October 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, October 28 to 30: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3.