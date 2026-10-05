Prep recap: soccer and volleyball

VW independent sports

Soccer

Delphos Jefferson 3 Crestview 1

DELPHOS — Emma Ward had one goal with the assist going to Evie Williman, but Crestview fell to Delphos Jefferson 3-1 in NWC soccer action on Monday. Williman had three shots on goal and Emily Foudy had a shot on goal. Ella Lamb had 14 saves on goal.

Crestview (1-11-1) will play at Fort Jennings on Saturday.

Volleyball scores

Delphos Jefferson over Van Wert 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 25-8

Kalida over Crestview 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-7