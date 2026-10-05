Prep recap: soccer and volleyball
VW independent sports
Soccer
Delphos Jefferson 3 Crestview 1
DELPHOS — Emma Ward had one goal with the assist going to Evie Williman, but Crestview fell to Delphos Jefferson 3-1 in NWC soccer action on Monday. Williman had three shots on goal and Emily Foudy had a shot on goal. Ella Lamb had 14 saves on goal.
Crestview (1-11-1) will play at Fort Jennings on Saturday.
Volleyball scores
Delphos Jefferson over Van Wert 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 25-8
Kalida over Crestview 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-7
POSTED: 10/05/26 at 8:27 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports