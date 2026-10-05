Random Thoughts: Wynk, NIL, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts includes some great news, plus toughts on an apparent NIL blunder, an interesting time in Colorado, a struggling college football team and the Chicago Bears.

Great news

It is certain to be an emotional night in Celina on Friday.

The game against Bath will be the final regular season home game for the Bulldogs and it will be Senior Night and one of the seniors will be on the field for the first time since the season opener. Quarterback Parker Wynk, who was severely injured in the Week No. 1 win over St. Henry, is expected to return home this week and will take part in senior night festivities.

It’s safe to say there won’t be a dry eye at Celina Football Stadium Friday night.

NIL blunder

I can’t tell you if it’s a big swing and miss on his evaluation, poor coaching or maybe a bit of both. I do know this – schools may want to reconsider paying a high school kid big bucks to play quarterback at the Division I level, at least until they’re sure they’re going to get their money’s worth.

I’m referring to Michigan and Bryce Underwood, who reportedly received a $12 million NIL deal over four years to come to Ann Arbor. Right now, it’s not working for anyone. Who knows, maybe things will turn around but that possibility seems light years away.

To me, this is something like the old NFL draft, pre-slotted first round salary era, when the first quarterback drafted would get a ton of money before ever taking a pro snap. More often than not, it wouldn’t work out.

I can’t help but think schools are going to be much more conscious about agreeing to any deal like Underwood’s. The money could still be there – after they’re sure the player is the real deal.

Interesting weekend

Colorado State’s defensive coordinator apparently walked off in the middle of Saturday’s game. He was supposedly told in-game that he was being relieved of his play-calling duties and left. He was fired after the game.

Meanwhile, at the University of Colorado, grumbling is becoming louder about head coach Deion Sanders. The hype was great when his teams enjoyed a bit of success but it’s quickly becoming an old schitck among fans. This probably won’t end well.

Tough season

A bit closer to home, the St. Francis Cougars football team will head to the Chicago suburb of Streamwood, Illinois this Saturday to face Judson University.

After an 0-3 start, the Cougars are now 3-3. Judson is 0-5 and the Eagles are giving up an average of 72 points per game. That’s accurate, 72 points per game, including losses of 96-0 and 90-0. Ouch.

Chicago Bears

Remember when I said I’ll believe it when I see it – the Chicago Bears actually staying and playing somewhere in Illinois? I’m sticking by that. It was announced over the summer that the Bears planned to move to Hammond, Indiana and had a site or two picked out. Guess what? The team is still talking with Illinois. I’ll be absolutely shocked if the powers-that-be in Illinois let the franchise move just across the border. I maintain that Hammond has been a bargaining chip all along.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.