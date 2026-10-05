Real estate transfers 9/28-10/2/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between September 28-October 2, 2026.

Dennis L. Keller to Dennis R. Kleman Living Trust, Dennis R. Kleman Living Trust TR, Sandra F. Kleman Living Trust, Sandra F. Kleman Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 19 in Ridge Township.

Debra A. Buechner to Lisa Renée Knoch – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 256-1; Van Wert inlots, lot 3418; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 255-1; Van Wert subdivisions lot 254-1.

Emma M. Wallace, Ethan B. Crow to Kari L. Cook – Van Wert outlots, lot 97-2.

Marie Sanfilippo, Marie Sanfilippo ATTY, Philip Sanfilippo ATTY, Philip Sanfilippo to Sarah E. Dealey, Jennifer A. Bowen – Van Wert inlots, lot 3128; lot 3129.

Estate of Carole J. Long to Ronald D. Long – a portion of Section 30 in Washington Township.

Tricia L. DeLong, Tricia L. Thatcher to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 114-5.

Aaron D. Collins, Natasha N. Collins to Aaron D. Collins, Natasha N. Collins – Van Wert inlots, lot 4446.

Candace S. Busch, Richard L. Busch, Christina M. Clark, Gregory R. Clark to Austin L. Ladd, Shawna L. Armstrong – Middle Point inlots, lot 298.

Sarah J. Shindollar to Michael Aaron Kill – a portion of Section 25 in York Township.

Estate of Diane K. Carroll to Robert J. Carroll Jr. – Van Wert inlots, lot 504.

Brian M. Pease, Kiara S. Pease, Kiara S. Brinkman to Brian M. Pease, Kiara S. Pease – Delphos inlots, lot 444.

Chad Michael Joseph, Angela M. Cummins Joseph, Chad M. Joseph to Chad Michael Joseph, Angela R. Cummins Joseph – Delphos inlots, lot 83; lot 84; lot 85.

Frank E. Taylor, Marcia K. Taylor to Otreece Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2830.

Kimmy S. Ernie to Lance Ehrsam – Ohio City inlots, lot 340; lot 341; lot 343; lot 345.

Karen S. Lee, Paul J. Lee, Tracy Burress, Michael Burress, Carla Suever, Karen Lee to Joseph Arthur, Neibi T M Suever – Delphos inlots, lot 430.

Karen S. Lee, Paul J. Lee to Tracy Burress, Carla Suever – Delphos inlots, lot 431.

Robert C. Smith to Ashley E. Saam – Van wert subdivisions, lot 72-11.

Sherry D. Miller, Sherry D. Colter, Danny L. Miller to Rebecca White, Stuart Bell – Van Wert inlots, lot 3995.

Alexander S. Wehnes to Kaury D. Thiebaut – Van Wert inlots, lot 3011.

Daniel J. Pothast, Deborah M. Pothast to Daniel J. Pothast, Deborah M. Pothast – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Debolt Family Farms LLC to Buchan Land LLC – a portion of Section 31 in Harrison Township.