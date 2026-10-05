Richard Thomas Wolford

Richard Thomas Wolford, 80, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2026, at his home in Van Wert.

Richard was born on December 19, 1945, in Van Wert. He was born to Roscoe Dewaldo Wolford and Elva Agnes (Taylor) Wolford, who both preceded her in death. On December 24, 1965, he married Margueritte Sarah (Murray) Wolford prior to serving in Vietnam for a year. He was a proud Army veteran.

Richard Wolford

On September 4, 1969, they welcomed their first child Theresa Ann (Wolford) Mosier of Van Wert. Followed by other children: Thomas Richard Wolford of Convoy , Lisa Marie (Wolford) Johns of Ohio City, Joseph Daniel Wolford of Elida, Sarah Marguerite (Wolford) Gardner (James Gardner) of Clinton Township, MI, and Rebecca Jane (Wolford) Bornhorst (Bruce Bornhorst) of New Bremen. He has grandchildren, Tiffany Ann Wolford, Margueritte Sarah Bauer , Kaylee Elizabeth Wolford, Kaden Thomas Wolford, Elizabeth Marie (Phillips) Norris (Keaton Norris), Stella Rose Bornhorst, and Nora Jane Bornhorst. He also has great grandchildren: the late Parker James Wolford and Bailey Ann Bretz. Richard is survived brother Fred (Pat) Wolford of Lima.

Other than his parents, Richard was preceded in death his wife, Margueritte Sarah Wolford on January 2, 1997, his brothers, Bob Conley, Phil Wolford, Duane Wolford, Leroy Wolford, and Roger Wolford; sisters, Rebecca Wolford and Mary Ellen Corman, and one great-grandson Parker James Wolford.

Richard was a graduate of Van Wert High School. He retired from Eaton Corporation on January 8, 2012 after 32 years of service. Richard loved gardening, shooting his guns at the range, and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion, NRA, and St. Marys Catholic Church. Richard was a selfless man who would help anyone in need. He loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart.

Vietnam was not the only battle he had to fight. Richard fought many battles throughout his life including losing his wife and raising young children, a massive heart attack a year after his wife’s death, and battles with brain cancer. He always fought every battle with dignity and strength and never had a single complaint. To know him was to love him. He gave his time, his guidance, and his affection without ever expecting anything in return. After 29 years, Richard is finally reunited with the love of his life, Maggie.

Services will held at 11 a.m. Thursday October 8, at St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Burial will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Calling hours will held at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday October 7.