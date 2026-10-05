Soccer finals to be played at new location

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COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the OHSAA soccer state championships November 13-16 will be played at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, home of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

The 20,139 seat stadium in the Arena District near downtown Columbus opened in 2021 and hosted the OHSAA soccer state championships in 2021 and 2022 before the finals moved back to Historic Crew Stadium in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The OHSAA soccer finals were at Historic Crew Stadium from 1999-2020.

In addition to Columbus Crew matches, the stadium has hosted the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Conference Championship, the Mid-American Conference Women’s Soccer Championship and many other events. The venue will also be home to Columbus NWSL 2028, the elite professional women’s soccer league’s 18th club that was announced in April.

The move is due to turf maintenance at Historic Crew Stadium, causing the OHSAA soccer finals, as well as other fall and winter events, to be relocated to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field to ensure the quality player and fan experience and pitch conditions desired for the competition in 2026.

2026 OHSAA soccer finals schedule