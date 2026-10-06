Beverly K. Allison

Beverly K. Allison, 81, of Convoy, passed away at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 9, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Harold David and Cecille Jeanette (Foley) Allison, who both preceded her in death.

Beverly Allison

Family members include a son, Todd J. and Amy S. (Packer) Allison of Cookeville, Tennessee; two brothers, Robert W. (Kay) Allison of Chesapeake, Virginia and Paul D. Allison of Fremont, Indiana; a sister, Betty Jo Banta of Englewood, Florida; a brother-in-law Charles E. Baer of Convoy, several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Linda L. Baer, sister-in-law, Beckie Allison, and brother-in-law Malcolm Banta.

Beverly was a 1963 graduate of Crestview High School and a member of the Convoy Methodist Church. She worked at Aeroquip-Eaton for 41 years retiring in 2004, where she enjoyed everyone she worked with but didn’t care much for Mondays. Beverly also was a member of the Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197 and a member of the American Legion Post #420 Auxiliary of Monroeville, Indiana. She enjoyed watching football especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and would be found cheering them on loudly and proudly with her group of friends affectionately called “The Girls.”

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at Convoy Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial with follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery of Convoy. Vitiation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, and one hour ahead of services at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Methodist Church or Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.