Financial aid meeting planned at NPAC

Submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held at Van Wert High School from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Tony Dickman, Coordinator of Financial Aid at Ohio State-Lima will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. Additionally, representatives from the Van Wert County Foundation will explain the requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

The meeting will be held in the Niswonger Performing Art Center Lecture Hall. Attendees are asked to park on the Middle School side and enter through the side or front doors.