House candidate launches program

To the Editor,

I believe the residents of Ohio House District 82 deserve to be heard. That’s why I’ve launched Voice of the Voter, a program that gives residents a direct way to share their concerns, experiences, and questions with me.

If you live in our district in Van Wert, Defiance, Paulding, or Putnam County, I want to hear what’s affecting you and your family, what issues you feel are being overlooked, and what you want your representative to understand.

Everyone is welcome to participate, regardless of political affiliation. We don’t have to agree on every issue for me to listen and take your concerns seriously.

You can email me at madduxmccrayforohio.votv@gmail.com. I won’t publish your full name or use it in campaign commentary. If I discuss something you’ve shared publicly, I’ll use only your first name.

Hearing from you will help me better understand our communities and the priorities you want addressed at the Statehouse. Listening and being accessible should be an ongoing responsibility that extends beyond election season.

Maddux McCray

Van Wert

Candidate for Ohio House District 82