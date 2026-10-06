Knights prepping for state ranked Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — The biggest challenge of the season awaits Crestview.

The Knights (2-5, 2-2 NWC), fresh off a 12-7 win over Delphos Jefferson, will finish the regular season with games against three opponents – all state ranked – that have a combined record of 19-2. First up on the list – the Bluffton Pirates.

The Pirates (6-1, 3-1 NWC) are coming off their first loss of the season, 26-21, to Lima Central Catholic, the second ranked team in Division VI. Bluffton led 14-0 in the second quarter before the Thunderbirds rallied for the win. However, the loss hasn’t changed how the Pirates are preparing for this week’s game.

Beau Lichtensteiger (17) leads the Knights in receptions and receiving yards. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We approach every week the same, regardless of outcome the game before,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said. “Our goal has always been to be better each day than we were the day before, and I feel our guys have done pretty well with that. We saw on the Lima Central Catholic film where we needed to improve, so our players are very motivated to put out a more complete performance this week.”

Bluffton is the top scoring team in the NWC, averaging nearly 44 points per game and the Pirates are second in scoring defense, give up 13 points per outing. On the offensive side of the ball, Bluffton, a senior laden team, has put up some gaudy numbers. Quarterback Tayte Giesige is the NWC’s leading passer, going 74-of-100 passes for 1,337 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns on 48 carries. Running back Parker Lovell is the NWC’s leading rusher with 93 carries for 956 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. Blayne Hill leads the team’s receivers with 21 catches for 398 yards and five touchdowns. As a team, the Pirates lead the NWC with 423 yards of total offense per game.

“I have been very proud of the senior leadership of this group, and the commitment to keeping our standards high,” Richards said.

“They are a very good football team with some great athletes,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said of the Pirates. “They have big play potential every time they snap the ball. Defensively, they fly to the football and have done a great job creating turnovers. We will have to execute and be physical every single play.”

While talking about physicality, Harting noted the play of one of his defensive linemen during the win over Jefferson.

“Will Sheets caused constant chaos throughout the game,” Harting said. “He finished with 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and forced a fumble and recovered it to stop a Jefferson drive late in the fourth quarter.”

On the flip side of the ball, exactly who starts at quarterback for Crestview Friday night is unclear. Freshman Calin Balliet, who took over the starting job in Week No. 4, was injured during Friday’s win. Prior to the injury, Balliet completed 48-of-67 passes for 358 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Cooper Miller started the first three games of the season and took over for Balliet has week. He’s completed 39-of-109 passes for 575 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

“As of right now, we have a few guys taking reps in practice should we need them for Friday,” Harting said.

Balliet is Crestview’s leading rusher, with 30 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns and Beau Lichtensteiger leads the Knights in receiving with 30 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

“Beau Lichtensteiger has come on strong this season and has shown the ability to make big plays in our passing game,” Harting said. “Our first drive on Friday we went to him five times and he capped it off with a touchdown catch.”

Harper Perrott has 17 catches with 239 yards and Cash Hammons has added 16 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown.

“Crestview has a group of big and athletic linemen who pose some concerns on both sides of the ball,” Richards said. “Skill position-wise they have some dynamic receivers who can stretch the field. We will need to have a good week of prep and a focused mindset going into Friday.”

Friday’s game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD, with the radio broadcast also streaming live on thevwindependent.com.